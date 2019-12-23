Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Alors que tous les regards sont tournés vers Noël qui approche à grands pas, voici une nouvelle semaine de sorties vidéoludiques…
La semaine de Noël est une période très calme en ce qui concerne les sorties de jeux vidéo, loin des triples A. Pourtant, il y a tout de même quelques arrivées, que vous pourrez retrouver dans la liste ci-dessous. Pour d’autres, c’est certainement une période rêvée pour terminer certains titres qui restent inachevés dans leur ludothèque.
Lundi 23 décembre
- Regions Of Ruin | Switch
- Mushroom Quest | Switch
- Clumsy Rush | Switch
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times | Switch
- PRINCESS MAKER FAERY TALES COME TRUE | Switch, PC
- DreamBall | Switch
- Demon’s Tilt | Switch
- Rush Rally 3 | Switch
- Crazy Zen Mini Golf | Switch
- Down To Hell | Switch
- Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess | Switch, PC
- Sacred Stones | Switch
- Card Princess | PC
- SnowBall FPS | PC
- History Racers 2 | PC
- Gala Collider | PC, Mac
- Eternal Battlefield | PC
- Cthulu Saves Christmas | PC
- Grayland | PC
- Bunker 56 | PC
Mardi 24 décembre
- Onilken: Unstoppable Edition | Xbox One
- Demon Pit | Xbox One
- XenoRaptor | Xbox One
- Demons And Shotguns | Xbox One
- Tamashii | Xbox One
- Odallus: The Dark Call | Xbox One
- Straimium Immortaly | Xbox One
- Funny Bunny Adventures | Switch
- Drawngeon Dungeons Of Ink And Paper | Switch
- The Adventures Of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Mirage Online Classic | PC
- Darkness And Flame: Enemy In Reflection | PC
Mercredi 25 décembre
- XenoRaptor | Switch
- Natsuki Chronicles | Xbox One
- Demon Pit | Switch
- Tamashii | Switch
- Straimium | Switch
- Barbarous: Tavern Of Emyr | Switch
- Drop It: Block Paradise | WiiU
- Oniken: Unstoppable Edition | Switch
- 8-Ball Pocket | Switch
- Monster Capture King | PC
- Door2: Key | PC
Jeudi 26 décembre
- Gunma’s Ambition – You And Me Are Gunma | Switch
- Akuto: Showdown | Switch
- Roll’d | Switch
- Journey To New Atlantis | PC
- League Of Pixels | PC
Vendredi 27 décembre
- Clocker | Xbox One
- ArcadeArchives VS. Balloon Fight | Switch
- Axiel | PC
- Fungi | PC, Mac
- Tiles Shooter Puzzle Cube | PC
Samedi 28 décembre
- Model Railway Easily Christmas | PC
- To The Sea: The Courier | PC
