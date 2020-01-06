Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

6 Jan 2020

Pour bien commencer la nouvelle année, voici les sorties de la première semaine de l’an neuf.

Après la semaine dernière, particulièrement calme, celle-ci déverse à nouveau son flot. Sans particulières grosses sorties, on dénote toutefois l’arrivée de l’extension Iceborne de Monster Hunter : World. Du coup, si vous êtes un joueur PC, habillez-vous chaudement avant de vous lancer dans cette nouvelle extension!

A côté de ce titre, on trouvera pas mal de petits jeux sur PC et Nintendo Switch. Titres que nous vous listons dans un rappel des sorties de la semaine de manière exhaustive ci-après.

Lundi 6 janvier

  • Ultimate Racing 2D | Switch
  • Blackmoor 2 | Switch
  • Invisible Fist | Switch
  • Wienne | PC
  • Araha: Curse Of Yieun Island | PC
  • Chameleon | PC
  • Dumb Fight | PC
  • Hero Mini Maker | PC

Mardi 7 janvier

  • Cursed Caves | PC
  • Chico | PC
  • AVABEL Online | PC

Mercredi 8 janvier

  • IN-VERT | Xbox One
  • Regions of Ruin | Xbox One
  • Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend | Xbox One
  • Animal Friends | Xbox One
  • Refuge | PC
  • Talshard | PC

Vendredi 9 janvier

  • AO Tennis | PC
  • Monster Hunter: Iceborne | PC
  • 140 | Switch
  • Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle | Switch
  • THOTH | Switch
  • Pieces Of Me: Northbound | PC
  • The White Door | PC, Mac
  • Mythic Ocean | PC
  • Nuclear Arms Race | PC
  • Pinball Universe | PC
  • Flirt Balls | PC, Mac

Samedi 10 janvier

  • Craftica | PC, Mac
  • Aborigenus | Switch
  • Technosphere | Switch
  • Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters | Switch
  • Orbitblazers | PC
  • Coffee Break | PC
  • The Blind Prophet | PC
  • Dusk Warlocks | PC

Dimanche 11 janvier

  • Angry Food | PC
  • ACCEL-X | PC

