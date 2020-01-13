Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Nouvelle semaine et nouvelles sorties de jeux vidéo en vue. On fait le point avec ce qui nous attend ces prochains jours.
Cette semaine, l’attendu Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot déboule dans les étals. A côté de ce titre, ceux qui recherchent un jeu de battle royale, Project Darwin pourrait bien les combler. Les fans de la franchise Atelier en auront pour leur argent, puisque trois titres arrivent sur plusieurs plateformes. On note également l’arrivée de Lightmatter cette semaine, un jeu qui ressemble à Portal, sauf qu’à la place des tourelles mortelles, on retrouves des ombres tueuses et des lumières portables.
A côté de tout ceci, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine, comme d’habitude:
Lundi 13 janvier
- Jump Gunners | Switch
- Above Earth | PC, Mac
- Here Come The Mystery Teens! | PC
Mardi 14 janvier
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist Of Dusk DX| PS4, Switch, PC
- Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists Of Dusk Sky DX | PS4, Switch, PC
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists Of The Dusk Sea DX | PS4, Switch, PC
- Super Mega Space Balster Special Turbo | PC
- Seek Hearts | PS4
- Darwin Project | PS4, Xbox One
- Squidlit | Switch
- Orangeblood | PC
- Flat Heroes | PS4
- Hardcore Mecha | PS4
- Puzzles & Dragons GOLD | Switch
- Ephemeral Tale | PC
- Musashi Vs Cthulhu | PC
- Bunny Park | PC
- Top Fold | PC
Mercredi 15 janvier
- Lightmatter | PC
- Gravity Error | PS4
- Demolish & Build 2018 | Switch
- There Is No Tomorrow | PC
- Basic Warfare | PC
- Frostfod | PC
- LastShot | PC
- Grayland | PC
- Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV | PC
- Spellsword Cards: DungeonTop | PC
Jeudi 16 janvier
- SELF | PC, Mac
- A Long Way Down | PC
- Super Crush KO | Switch, PC
- Regina & Mac | WiiU
- Maitetsu: Pure Station | PS4, Switch
- Sorry, James | Switch
- Stories Untold | Switch
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered | PC
- To The Moon | Switch
- Jurassic Excite | Switch
- Anime Studio | Switch
- Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep | Switch
- Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers | Switch
- Femida | PC, Mac
- Solitaire Call Of Honor | PC, mac
Vendredi 17 janvier
- Far-Out | Xbox One
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore | Switch
- Hovership Havoc | Xbox One
- Red Bow | Switch
- So Many Me: Extended Edition | Switch
- Adventure Pinball Bundle | Switch
- Revenant March | PC, Mac
- Areia: Pathway To Dawn | PC
- Lenna’s Inception | PC
- Tower Of God: One Wish | PC
Samedi 18 janvier
- Kalling Kingdom | PC
- Oil Wars | PC
