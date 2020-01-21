Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Cette semaine, les plus grosses sorties sont en fait des DLC pour un jeu.

Le gros DLC de la semaine touche Kingdom Hearts 3. De plus, il y a pas mal de choses qui arrivent jeudi. Entre nouveaux jeux et DLC et autres portages. C’est un des jeudis les plus chargés depuis pas mal de temps, après une longue période de calendrier peu reluisant.

On vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 20 janvier

  • CaveBugBoy | PC
  • DragonScales 3: Eternal Prophecy Of Darkness | PC
  • 1001 Jigsaw Myths Of Ancient Greece | PC
  • Find Me: Horror Game | PC
  • Fight To The Last | PC

Mardi 21 janvier

  • Temtem | PC
  • Psilkyo Shooting Stars Alpha | Switch
  • Lumini | PS4
  • Ember | Switch
  • Caveman Chuck | Switch
  • DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game | PC
  • Great Utopia | PC, Mac
  • Caveman The Game | PC
  • Super Kickers League | PC
  • Jumplord | PC

Mercredi 22 janvier

  • Lumini | Xbox One
  • Football, Tactics & Glory | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Balthazar’s Dream | PS4, Vita
  • Wat Theatre: Blood Of Winter | PS4
  • Alien Shooter 2 – The Legend | PC
  • Game Of Puzzles: Space | PC
  • LooK INside | PC
  • Inglorious Pirate | PC
  • Formula Car Racing Simulator | PC, Mac

Jeudi 23 janvier

  • Sega Ages Shinobi | Switch
  • Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind (DLC) | PS4
  • EarthNight | PS4
  • Mosaic | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Utawarerumono: Mask Of Truth | PC
  • Utawarerumono: Mask Of Deception | PC
  • Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath | Switch
  • Rugby 20| Xbox One, PS4, PC
  • Sega Ages Fantasy Zone | Switch
  • Warhammer 40k: Space Wolf | Switch
  • Dreamball | Xbox One
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners | PC
  • Sleep Attack | Switch
  • Sinless | Switch
  • 198X | Switch
  • Escape From Chernobyl | Switch
  • Dual Brain Vol. 2: Reflex | Switch
  • PuPaiPo Space Deluxe | Switch
  • Jewel Wars | Switch
  • Asemblance | Switch
  • OmoTomO | Switch
  • SpeedRunners | Switch
  • Classic Snake Adventures | Switch
  • Grimm 1865 | PC
  • Emily Archer And The Curse Of Tutankhamun | PC
  • TaniNani | PC
  • The Yellow King | PC

Vendredi 24 janvier

  • Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PC
  • Lumini | Switch
  • Orn: The Tiny Forest | Switch
  • FoxyLand 2 | Switch
  • Worlds Of Magic: Planar Conquest | Switch
  • Dominance | PC
  • Ghost In The Barn House | PC
  • Praetorians – HD Remaster | PC
  • Retro Tanks | PC, Mac

Samedi 25 janvier

  • Storm Chasers: Tornado Islands | PC

Dimanche 26 janvier

  • Folklore Hunter | PC

