Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Nouvelle semaine et nouvelles sorties en vue. On fait le point et on vous livre la liste maintenant habituelle de ce rendez-vous hebdomadaire.
Les amateurs de Warcraft seront certainement comblés par l’arrivée d’une nouvelle version de Warcraft III nommée Reforged, qui apporte des retouches esthétiques au célèbre jeu de Blizzard.
A côté de cela, on retrouve d’autres nouveautés, comme Kentucky Route Zero, Journey to the Savage Planet (FPS) ou encore un certain Speaking Simulator.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:
Lundi 27 janvier
- Stone | Xbox One
- Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator | Switch
- Super Tennis | Switch
- The Manse On Soracca | PC
- Humble Rumble | PC
- Dungeon Cards | PC
- Battle Polygon | PC
Mardi 28 janvier
- Warcraft III: Reforged | PC, Mac
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire | PS4, Xbox One
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters | PC
- Journey To The Savage Planet | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- DCL: The Game | PC
- Actual Sunlight | Switch
- Box Kid Adventures | PC
- Effie | PC
- Mommy | PC
- Warhammer Underworlds: Online | PC
Mercredi 29 janvier
- Coffee Talk | Switch, PC, Mac
- Lode Runner Legacy | PS4
- Music Racer | PS4, Xbox One
- Top Run | PS4
- Horse Farm | Switch
- Demonheart: Hunters | PC
- Mortal Glory | PC
- The Pedestrian | PC
- Voidspace | PC
Jeudi 30 janvier
- Prison Princess | Switch
- Speaking Simulator | Switch, PC
- Skellboy | Switch, PC, Mac
- Sisters Royale | PS4, Switch
- The Incredible Adventures Of Van Helsing III | PS4
- Never Again | Switch
- It Came From Outer Space And Ate Our Brains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Arc Of Alchemist | PS4, Switch
- Code Shifter | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Labyrinth Of The Witch | PC
- Bookbound Brigade | PS4, PC
- Ascendant Hearts | Switch
- Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | PS4
- Mad Age & This Guy | PS4
- Sparkle 4 Tales | Switch
- UORiS DX | Switch
- Eclipse Edge Of Light | Switch
- Ministry Of Broadcast | PC, Mac
- Black Powder Red Earth | PC, Mac
- DanielX.net Paint Composer | PC
- The Secret Order 8: Return To The Buried Kingdom | PC, Mac
Vendredi 31 janvier
- HyperDot | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Ash Of Gods: Redemption | PS4
- Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge | PS4, Switch, PC
- Hypercharge: Unboxed | Switch
- oOo: Ascension | PS4
- The Inner Friend | PS4
- Kwaiden: Azuma Manor Story | PS4
- Saboteur! | PS4
- Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition | Switch
- Touchdown Pinball | Switch
- Milo’s Quest | Switch
- Super Battle Cards | Switch
- Reknum | Switch
- Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition | Switch
- Skatemasta Tcheco | PC
- Unlock The King 2 | PC, Mac
- HexON | PC, Mac
Samedi 1er février
- Fever Cabin | PC
S2Pmag › Forums › Gaming, les sorties de la semaine