Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Nouvelle semaine et nouvelles sorties en vue. On fait le point et on vous livre la liste maintenant habituelle de ce rendez-vous hebdomadaire.

Les amateurs de Warcraft seront certainement comblés par l’arrivée d’une nouvelle version de Warcraft III nommée Reforged, qui apporte des retouches esthétiques au célèbre jeu de Blizzard.

A côté de cela, on retrouve d’autres nouveautés, comme Kentucky Route Zero, Journey to the Savage Planet (FPS) ou encore un certain Speaking Simulator.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:

Lundi 27 janvier

Stone | Xbox One

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator | Switch

Super Tennis | Switch

The Manse On Soracca | PC

Humble Rumble | PC

Dungeon Cards | PC

Battle Polygon | PC

Mardi 28 janvier

Warcraft III: Reforged | PC, Mac

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire | PS4, Xbox One

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters | PC

Journey To The Savage Planet | PS4, Xbox One, PC

DCL: The Game | PC

Actual Sunlight | Switch

Box Kid Adventures | PC

Effie | PC

Mommy | PC

Warhammer Underworlds: Online | PC

Mercredi 29 janvier

Coffee Talk | Switch, PC, Mac

Lode Runner Legacy | PS4

Music Racer | PS4, Xbox One

Top Run | PS4

Horse Farm | Switch

Demonheart: Hunters | PC

Mortal Glory | PC

The Pedestrian | PC

Voidspace | PC

Jeudi 30 janvier

Prison Princess | Switch

Speaking Simulator | Switch, PC

Skellboy | Switch, PC, Mac

Sisters Royale | PS4, Switch

The Incredible Adventures Of Van Helsing III | PS4

Never Again | Switch

It Came From Outer Space And Ate Our Brains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Arc Of Alchemist | PS4, Switch

Code Shifter | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Labyrinth Of The Witch | PC

Bookbound Brigade | PS4, PC

Ascendant Hearts | Switch

Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition | Switch

Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | PS4

Mad Age & This Guy | PS4

Sparkle 4 Tales | Switch

UORiS DX | Switch

Eclipse Edge Of Light | Switch

Ministry Of Broadcast | PC, Mac

Black Powder Red Earth | PC, Mac

DanielX.net Paint Composer | PC

The Secret Order 8: Return To The Buried Kingdom | PC, Mac

Vendredi 31 janvier

HyperDot | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Ash Of Gods: Redemption | PS4

Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge | PS4, Switch, PC

Hypercharge: Unboxed | Switch

oOo: Ascension | PS4

The Inner Friend | PS4

Kwaiden: Azuma Manor Story | PS4

Saboteur! | PS4

Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition | Switch

Touchdown Pinball | Switch

Milo’s Quest | Switch

Super Battle Cards | Switch

Reknum | Switch

Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition | Switch

Skatemasta Tcheco | PC

Unlock The King 2 | PC, Mac

HexON | PC, Mac

Samedi 1er février