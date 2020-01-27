Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 27 Jan 2020 11:47 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Nouvelle semaine et nouvelles sorties en vue. On fait le point et on vous livre la liste maintenant habituelle de ce rendez-vous hebdomadaire.

Les amateurs de Warcraft seront certainement comblés par l’arrivée d’une nouvelle version de Warcraft III nommée Reforged, qui apporte des retouches esthétiques au célèbre jeu de Blizzard.

A côté de cela, on retrouve d’autres nouveautés, comme Kentucky Route Zero, Journey to the Savage Planet (FPS) ou encore un certain Speaking Simulator.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:

Lundi 27 janvier

  • Stone | Xbox One
  • Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator | Switch
  • Super Tennis | Switch
  • The Manse On Soracca | PC
  • Humble Rumble | PC
  • Dungeon Cards | PC
  • Battle Polygon | PC

Mardi 28 janvier

  • Warcraft III: Reforged | PC, Mac
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire | PS4, Xbox One
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters | PC
  • Journey To The Savage Planet | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • DCL: The Game | PC
  • Actual Sunlight | Switch
  • Box Kid Adventures | PC
  • Effie | PC
  • Mommy | PC
  • Warhammer Underworlds: Online | PC

Mercredi 29 janvier

  • Coffee Talk | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Lode Runner Legacy | PS4
  • Music Racer | PS4, Xbox One
  • Top Run | PS4
  • Horse Farm | Switch
  • Demonheart: Hunters | PC
  • Mortal Glory | PC
  • The Pedestrian | PC
  • Voidspace | PC

Jeudi 30 janvier

  • Prison Princess | Switch
  • Speaking Simulator | Switch, PC
  • Skellboy | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Sisters Royale | PS4, Switch
  • The Incredible Adventures Of Van Helsing III | PS4
  • Never Again | Switch
  • It Came From Outer Space And Ate Our Brains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Arc Of Alchemist | PS4, Switch
  • Code Shifter | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Labyrinth Of The Witch | PC
  • Bookbound Brigade | PS4, PC
  • Ascendant Hearts | Switch
  • Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition | Switch
  • Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | PS4
  • Mad Age & This Guy | PS4
  • Sparkle 4 Tales | Switch
  • UORiS DX | Switch
  • Eclipse Edge Of Light | Switch
  • Ministry Of Broadcast | PC, Mac
  • Black Powder Red Earth | PC, Mac
  • DanielX.net Paint Composer | PC
  • The Secret Order 8: Return To The Buried Kingdom | PC, Mac

Vendredi 31 janvier

  • HyperDot | Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Ash Of Gods: Redemption | PS4
  • Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Hypercharge: Unboxed | Switch
  • oOo: Ascension | PS4
  • The Inner Friend | PS4
  • Kwaiden: Azuma Manor Story | PS4
  • Saboteur! | PS4
  • Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition | Switch
  • Touchdown Pinball | Switch
  • Milo’s Quest | Switch
  • Super Battle Cards | Switch
  • Reknum | Switch
  • Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition | Switch
  • Skatemasta Tcheco | PC
  • Unlock The King 2 | PC, Mac
  • HexON | PC, Mac

Samedi 1er février

  • Fever Cabin | PC

A propos Eric Rivera

Eric Rivera
Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

Voir aussi...

Le Terminator dans Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ubisoft annonce son partenariat avec Studiocanal et l’arrivée du Terminator dans Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Breakpoint dans …

A tale of three Sisters au cinéma !

Les trois sœurs Reyhan (20 ans), Nurhan (16 ans) et Havva (13 ans) vivent avec …

Avis – Oppo Reno 5G

Oppo se positionne depuis peu sur le marché de la 5G avec son modèle Reno …

S2Pmag Forums Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
  • Auteur
    Articles
  • Auteur
    Articles
Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
Répondre à: Gaming, les sorties de la semaine
Vos informations:




© S2PMag.ch 2020
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :