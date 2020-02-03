Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 3 Fév 2020 11:59 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Nouvelle semaine et nouvelles sorties en vue. On fait le point avec une fournée toute chaude de titres à garder à l’oeil.

Il n’y a pas si longtemps, l’idée de voir plus de Dark Crystal semblait quasi impossible. Les fans de la franchise ont droit à une série sur Netflix et bientôt un nouveau jeu, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, qui arrive sur toutes les plateformes majeures cette semaine.

A côté de ce titre, une pleine brouette de jeux pour Switch arrive cette semaine. On note aussi la présence dans la liste de Monster Energy Supercross trilogy ces prochains jours. Ou encore Zombie Army ou le très joli Knights and Bikes qui viendra enjoliver vos Switch plus tard cette semaine.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:

Lundi 3 février

  • Dawn of Fear | PS4
  • DragonFang – Drahn’s Mystery Dungeon | PC
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption | PS4
  • Reknum | PS4
  • Please The Gods | Switch
  • Shadowrain | PC
  • Black Butterfly | PC
  • Terramancer | PC
  • Space Elite Force II | PC
  • JORRY | PC
  • Choco Pixel 2 | PC
  • Power Struggle | PC, Mac

Mardi 4 février

  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Offical Videogame 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Nerved | PS4
  • Wide Ocean Big Jacket | Switch
  • Impressions | PC
  • VII | PC
  • Gunhouse | PC
  • Empires In Ruins | PC
  • Soul Reaper | PC
  • Elemental Abyss | PC
  • CORVUS | PC

Mercredi 5 février

  • 7th Sector | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Monster Viator | Xbox One, PC
  • Zomb | PS4
  • StretchBot | PC, Mac
  • Knockout Daddy | PC
  • Napoleon In Russia | PC, Mac
  • Top Run | PC, Mac
  • Juice Mania | PC
  • The Yellow King | PC

Jeudi 6 février

  • Kunai | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Knights and Bikes | Switch
  • Code: Realize~Guardian of Rebirth | Switch
  • PandaBall | PS4
  • Yuoni: Rises | Switch
  • SEN: Seven Eight Nine | Switch
  • Just A Phrase by POWGI | PS4, Switch
  • Shiny Ski Resort | Switch
  • Nerved | Switch
  • Stellaxy | PC
  • Sector Assault | PC, Mac
  • ScourgeBringer | PC, Mac
  • Order Of The Gate Keepers | PC
  • RACOW | PC
  • Tales of The Deck | PC, Mac

Vendredi 7 février

  • Marooners | Switch
  • The Turing Test | Switch
  • Crash Drive 2 | Switch
  • CarX Drift Racing Online | PS4
  • EQQO | Switch
  • Rune Lord | Switch
  • The Town Of Light: Deluxe Edition | Switch
  • Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker | Switch
  • Zero Zero Zero Zero | Switch
  • Bridge Builder Adventure | Switch
  • Super Korotama | Switch
  • Celestial | PC
  • Princess Castle Quest | PC

Samedi 8 février

  • Elea: Paradigm Shift | Switch

A propos Eric Rivera

Eric Rivera
Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

Voir aussi...

Saints Row est de retour sur Nintendo Switch

Deep Silver confirme aujourd’hui que Saints Row®:IV™- Re-Elected™ sera disponible sur Nintendo Switch™ le 27 mars 2020 et en …

Nouveaux jeux de PlayStation Now en février: Cities: Skylines, The Evil Within, LEGO Worlds

PlayStation Now, le streaming service de PlayStation, recevra trois nouveaux titres à partir du 4 …

Florence : une histoire d’amour sur Switch et PC dès le 13 février

Encensé par la critique lors de sa sortie en 2018 sur mobile et distingué par …

S2Pmag Forums Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
  • Auteur
    Articles
  • Auteur
    Articles
Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
Répondre à: Gaming, les sorties de la semaine
Vos informations:




© S2PMag.ch 2020
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :