Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Nouvelle semaine et nouvelles sorties en vue. On fait le point avec une fournée toute chaude de titres à garder à l’oeil.

Il n’y a pas si longtemps, l’idée de voir plus de Dark Crystal semblait quasi impossible. Les fans de la franchise ont droit à une série sur Netflix et bientôt un nouveau jeu, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, qui arrive sur toutes les plateformes majeures cette semaine.

A côté de ce titre, une pleine brouette de jeux pour Switch arrive cette semaine. On note aussi la présence dans la liste de Monster Energy Supercross trilogy ces prochains jours. Ou encore Zombie Army ou le très joli Knights and Bikes qui viendra enjoliver vos Switch plus tard cette semaine.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:

Lundi 3 février

Dawn of Fear | PS4

DragonFang – Drahn’s Mystery Dungeon | PC

Ash of Gods: Redemption | PS4

Reknum | PS4

Please The Gods | Switch

Shadowrain | PC

Black Butterfly | PC

Terramancer | PC

Space Elite Force II | PC

JORRY | PC

Choco Pixel 2 | PC

Power Struggle | PC, Mac

Mardi 4 février

Monster Energy Supercross – The Offical Videogame 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Zombie Army 4: Dead War | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Nerved | PS4

Wide Ocean Big Jacket | Switch

Impressions | PC

VII | PC

Gunhouse | PC

Empires In Ruins | PC

Soul Reaper | PC

Elemental Abyss | PC

CORVUS | PC

Mercredi 5 février

7th Sector | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Monster Viator | Xbox One, PC

Zomb | PS4

StretchBot | PC, Mac

Knockout Daddy | PC

Napoleon In Russia | PC, Mac

Top Run | PC, Mac

Juice Mania | PC

The Yellow King | PC

Jeudi 6 février

Kunai | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Knights and Bikes | Switch

Code: Realize~Guardian of Rebirth | Switch

PandaBall | PS4

Yuoni: Rises | Switch

SEN: Seven Eight Nine | Switch

Just A Phrase by POWGI | PS4, Switch

Shiny Ski Resort | Switch

Nerved | Switch

Stellaxy | PC

Sector Assault | PC, Mac

ScourgeBringer | PC, Mac

Order Of The Gate Keepers | PC

RACOW | PC

Tales of The Deck | PC, Mac

Vendredi 7 février

Marooners | Switch

The Turing Test | Switch

Crash Drive 2 | Switch

CarX Drift Racing Online | PS4

EQQO | Switch

Rune Lord | Switch

The Town Of Light: Deluxe Edition | Switch

Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker | Switch

Zero Zero Zero Zero | Switch

Bridge Builder Adventure | Switch

Super Korotama | Switch

Celestial | PC

Princess Castle Quest | PC

Samedi 8 février