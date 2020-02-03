Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Nouvelle semaine et nouvelles sorties en vue. On fait le point avec une fournée toute chaude de titres à garder à l’oeil.
Il n’y a pas si longtemps, l’idée de voir plus de Dark Crystal semblait quasi impossible. Les fans de la franchise ont droit à une série sur Netflix et bientôt un nouveau jeu, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, qui arrive sur toutes les plateformes majeures cette semaine.
A côté de ce titre, une pleine brouette de jeux pour Switch arrive cette semaine. On note aussi la présence dans la liste de Monster Energy Supercross trilogy ces prochains jours. Ou encore Zombie Army ou le très joli Knights and Bikes qui viendra enjoliver vos Switch plus tard cette semaine.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:
Lundi 3 février
- Dawn of Fear | PS4
- DragonFang – Drahn’s Mystery Dungeon | PC
- Ash of Gods: Redemption | PS4
- Reknum | PS4
- Please The Gods | Switch
- Shadowrain | PC
- Black Butterfly | PC
- Terramancer | PC
- Space Elite Force II | PC
- JORRY | PC
- Choco Pixel 2 | PC
- Power Struggle | PC, Mac
Mardi 4 février
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Offical Videogame 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nerved | PS4
- Wide Ocean Big Jacket | Switch
- Impressions | PC
- VII | PC
- Gunhouse | PC
- Empires In Ruins | PC
- Soul Reaper | PC
- Elemental Abyss | PC
- CORVUS | PC
Mercredi 5 février
- 7th Sector | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Monster Viator | Xbox One, PC
- Zomb | PS4
- StretchBot | PC, Mac
- Knockout Daddy | PC
- Napoleon In Russia | PC, Mac
- Top Run | PC, Mac
- Juice Mania | PC
- The Yellow King | PC
Jeudi 6 février
- Kunai | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Knights and Bikes | Switch
- Code: Realize~Guardian of Rebirth | Switch
- PandaBall | PS4
- Yuoni: Rises | Switch
- SEN: Seven Eight Nine | Switch
- Just A Phrase by POWGI | PS4, Switch
- Shiny Ski Resort | Switch
- Nerved | Switch
- Stellaxy | PC
- Sector Assault | PC, Mac
- ScourgeBringer | PC, Mac
- Order Of The Gate Keepers | PC
- RACOW | PC
- Tales of The Deck | PC, Mac
Vendredi 7 février
- Marooners | Switch
- The Turing Test | Switch
- Crash Drive 2 | Switch
- CarX Drift Racing Online | PS4
- EQQO | Switch
- Rune Lord | Switch
- The Town Of Light: Deluxe Edition | Switch
- Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker | Switch
- Zero Zero Zero Zero | Switch
- Bridge Builder Adventure | Switch
- Super Korotama | Switch
- Celestial | PC
- Princess Castle Quest | PC
Samedi 8 février
- Elea: Paradigm Shift | Switch
