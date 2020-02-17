Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

Cette semaine, les fans de glissades et de jeux de tir à la sauce robotisée seront vernis, puisque Vanquish sortira ces prochains jours sur PS4 et Xbox One.

Pour ceux qui sont à l’affût de rééditions, on notera également l’arrivée de Bayonetta sur Xbox One et PS4.

Pour le reste, une pleine brouette de jeux plus anciens arrive sur Switch, comme des classiques de Sega, ou encore Hunt sur PS4. Kingdom Hearts 2.8 HD fait partie du lot, de quoi retrouver d’anciennes gloires à (re)faire sur sa console favorite.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:

Lundi 17 février

Magic Of Autumn | PC

Mokoko | PC, Mac

Rule The Rail! | PC

Trap | PC

Project RTD: Random Tower Defense PVP | PC

Mardi 18 février

Vanquish | PS4, Xbox One

Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo | Switch

DCL: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Giraffe and Annika | PC

Bayonetta | PS4, Xbox One

Hunt: The Showdown | PS4

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue | Xbox One

Lost Brothers | PC

Adore | PC

Guns Of Bullshit | PC

Super Hiking League | PC

Astonia: The Return Of Yendor | PC

Deadtime Defenders | PC, Mac

Mercredi 19 février

Skul: The Hero Slayer | PC

The Suicide Of Rachel Foster | PC

Lost Artifacts | Xbox One

Bunny Parking | Xbox One

3000th Duel | Switch

TAGI.IO | PC

Shadows Of Larth | PC

Ramiwo | PC

Jeudi 20 février

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r] | PS4, Switch

Double Dragon & Kunio-Kun: Retro Brawling Bundle | PS4, Switch

Wolrd Of Horror | PC

DreadOut 2 | PC

Katana Kami: A Way Of The Samurai | PS4, Switch, PC

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition | Switch

Dreamo | PC

Sega Ages Sonic The Hedgehog 2 | Switch

Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | PS4

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt | PS4

Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow | Switch

Blood Will Be Spilled | Switch

Lines XL | Switch

Uncharted Tides: Port Royal | Switch

Vitamin Connection | Switch

Oddmar | Switch

Fred3ric | Switch

A Sound Plan | Switch

Sega Ages Puyo Puyo 2 | Switch

NUMTATE | PC

Taur | PC

Final Frontier | PC

Bob Wants To Go Home | PC

GlowlyJump | PC

Vendredi 21 février

Draugen | PS4, Xbox One

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened | PC

Brief Battles | Switch

Tony Stewart’s Spring Car Racing | PC

Ailment | Xbox One

Tower Of Babel – No Mercy | Switch

King Lucas | Switch

UBERMOSH: OMEGA | Switch

Fishing Adventure | Switch

Dark Tower: RPG Dungeon Puzzle | Switch

EGO Protocol: Remastered | Switch

Last Encounter | Switch

Knightin’ + | PS4, Switch

Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator | Switch

Blood Breed | Switch

Otherworldly | Switch

Shaolin vs Wutang 2 | PC

Barno F | PC

Lair Of The Clockwork God | PC

Up In The Air | PC

Samedi 22 février