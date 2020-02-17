Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Cette semaine, les fans de glissades et de jeux de tir à la sauce robotisée seront vernis, puisque Vanquish sortira ces prochains jours sur PS4 et Xbox One.
Pour ceux qui sont à l’affût de rééditions, on notera également l’arrivée de Bayonetta sur Xbox One et PS4.
Pour le reste, une pleine brouette de jeux plus anciens arrive sur Switch, comme des classiques de Sega, ou encore Hunt sur PS4. Kingdom Hearts 2.8 HD fait partie du lot, de quoi retrouver d’anciennes gloires à (re)faire sur sa console favorite.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:
Lundi 17 février
- Magic Of Autumn | PC
- Mokoko | PC, Mac
- Rule The Rail! | PC
- Trap | PC
- Project RTD: Random Tower Defense PVP | PC
Mardi 18 février
- Vanquish | PS4, Xbox One
- Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo | Switch
- DCL: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Giraffe and Annika | PC
- Bayonetta | PS4, Xbox One
- Hunt: The Showdown | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue | Xbox One
- Lost Brothers | PC
- Adore | PC
- Guns Of Bullshit | PC
- Super Hiking League | PC
- Astonia: The Return Of Yendor | PC
- Deadtime Defenders | PC, Mac
Mercredi 19 février
- Skul: The Hero Slayer | PC
- The Suicide Of Rachel Foster | PC
- Lost Artifacts | Xbox One
- Bunny Parking | Xbox One
- 3000th Duel | Switch
- TAGI.IO | PC
- Shadows Of Larth | PC
- Ramiwo | PC
Jeudi 20 février
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r] | PS4, Switch
- Double Dragon & Kunio-Kun: Retro Brawling Bundle | PS4, Switch
- Wolrd Of Horror | PC
- DreadOut 2 | PC
- Katana Kami: A Way Of The Samurai | PS4, Switch, PC
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition | Switch
- Dreamo | PC
- Sega Ages Sonic The Hedgehog 2 | Switch
- Autobahn Police Simulator 2 | PS4
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt | PS4
- Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow | Switch
- Blood Will Be Spilled | Switch
- Lines XL | Switch
- Uncharted Tides: Port Royal | Switch
- Vitamin Connection | Switch
- Oddmar | Switch
- Fred3ric | Switch
- A Sound Plan | Switch
- Sega Ages Puyo Puyo 2 | Switch
- NUMTATE | PC
- Taur | PC
- Final Frontier | PC
- Bob Wants To Go Home | PC
- GlowlyJump | PC
Vendredi 21 février
- Draugen | PS4, Xbox One
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened | PC
- Brief Battles | Switch
- Tony Stewart’s Spring Car Racing | PC
- Ailment | Xbox One
- Tower Of Babel – No Mercy | Switch
- King Lucas | Switch
- UBERMOSH: OMEGA | Switch
- Fishing Adventure | Switch
- Dark Tower: RPG Dungeon Puzzle | Switch
- EGO Protocol: Remastered | Switch
- Last Encounter | Switch
- Knightin’ + | PS4, Switch
- Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator | Switch
- Blood Breed | Switch
- Otherworldly | Switch
- Shaolin vs Wutang 2 | PC
- Barno F | PC
- Lair Of The Clockwork God | PC
- Up In The Air | PC
Samedi 22 février
- Fighters Wizards | PC
