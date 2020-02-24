Gamging, les sorties de la semaine

Petit point sur les sorties de la semaine, avec, en vedette, Space Channel 5VR…
Dans l’espace, tout le monde pourra vous entendre vous ébrouer dans Space Channel 5 VR. Voilà un titre atypique qui remet un classique de Sega au goût de la VR. Pas certain que cela plaise à tout le monde, surtout aux spectateurs du spectacle que donneront les joueurs dans leur salon en s’y adonnant, mais pourquoi pas, finalement.
Pour le reste, les sorties de la semaine sont plus classiques, et on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:
Lundi 24 février
- MathLand | Switch
- Project AETHER: First Contact | PC
- Money Loves Silence | PC
- Poly Duels | PC
Mardi 25 février
- Hayfever | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Rune Factory 4 | Switch
- Ganbare! Super Strikers | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Vita
- Wasteland Remastered | Xbox One, PC
- Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash | PSVR
- House Flipper | PS4
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Two Point Hospital | Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Infliction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Samurai Showdown | Switch
- Sayonara Wild Hearts | Xbox One
- Arcade Fuzz | Switch
- Broken Lines | Switch
- The Unholy Society | Switch, PC
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition | PC
- Smart Moves | PC
- Broken Lines | PC
- Mists of Noyah | PC
Mercredi 26 février
- Bastide | PC
- One Finger Death Punch 2 | Xbox One
- House Flipper | Xbox One
- Hero Must Die. Again | PS4, PC
- Vasilis | PS4, Vita
- Castle of No Escape 2 | Xbox One
- Edgar -Bokbok in Boulzac | Switch
- Catlandia: Crisis at Fort Pawprint | PC, Mac
- Arcane Showdown | PC
- WREN | PC
- Crocotile 3D | PC
- Void Monsters 2: The Blight | PC
- Relow | PC, Mac
- Vapormaze | PC
- WATCH | PC
- Beyond Extinct | PC
Jeudi 27 février
- Soul Axiom | Switch
- Overpass | PC
- Heaven Dust | Switch, PC
- Underhero | Switch
- Hero Must Die. Again | Switch
- Mousecraft | Switch
- Voxelgram | Switch
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers | Switch
- Animated Jigsaws Collection | Switch
- Dual Brain Vol. 3: Shapes | Switch
- Wanderlust Travel Stories | Switch
- Boulder Dash 30th Anniversary | Switch
- Served! | Switch
- Diadra Empty | PS4
- MX Nitro: Ultimate Edition | PS4
- Dominance | PC
- Beach Buggy Racing 2 | PC
- Devasted | PC
- Warmth | PC
- Ironheart | PC, Mac
- Barbarous: Tavern Of Emyr | PC, Mac
- Snaliens | PC
- Iris and The Giant | PC, Mac
Vendredi 28 février
- Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV | PS4, PC
- ToeJam & Earl: Back In The Groove | Switch
- Coffee Crisis | PS4
- Stab Stab Stab! | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Dwarrows | PC, Mac
- Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders | PC
- Bloodroots | PS4, Switch, PC
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Bucket Knight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Metro Redux | Switch
- LocO-SportS | Switch
- BE-A Walker | Switch
- Metro: Last Light | Switch
- Metro 2033 | Switch
- Skull Rogue | Switch
- Ski Sniper | Switch
- Spartan Fist | Switch, PS4
- Profane | Switch
- Depixtion | Switch
- Ritual: Crown of Horns | PS4
- Bierwagen Rush | PC
- Retrowave | PC
- Wallachia: Reign Of Dracula | PC
- Paper Pirates | PC
- Frog X Log | PC
Samedi 29 février
- Clown Nightmare, Satan’s Joke | PC
- Cube Course | PC
Dimanche 1er mars
- Vilundia | PC
