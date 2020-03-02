Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX sort cette semaine sur la Switch. Ce remake de l’apprécié Rescue Team de 2005 est le joyau qui vient illuminer cette semaine de sorties plutôt calme.

On appréciera spécialement le style de ce remake, qui est tout mignon. Tout comme les artworks créés pour l’occasion.

A côté de Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, d’autres sorties sont de la partie, que nous vous listons de manière exhaustive ci-après:

Lundi 2 mars

  • The Story Goes On | Switch
  • AvoCuddle | Switch
  • Madhouse | PC
  • Chess Sudoku | PC, Mac
  • Rest House 2 – The Wizard | PC
  • Savage Vessels | PC
  • ISOLAND3: Dust Of The Universe | PC, Mac

Mardi 3 mars

  • Curse of The Dead Gods | PC
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Diesel Attack | PC
  • Of Evil And Darkness | PC
  • Amoeba Battle: Microscopic RTS Action | PC, Mac
  • Puddle Knights | PC

Mercredi 4 mars

  • Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Syrup And The Ultimate Sweet | PS4, PS Vita
  • Lost Horizon | Switch
  • I am Ball | Switch
  • Weakless | PC
  • Battle For Iwo Jima | PC
  • Bombing Quest | PC

Jeudi 5 mars

  • Murder By Numbers | Switch
  • iib & obb | Switch
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late [cl-r] | PS4
  • Dude, Stop | Switch
  • Unlock The King | Switch
  • Wunderling | Switch
  • Kairobotica | Switch
  • Spacky’s Nightshift | PC
  • Operation Citadel | PC, Mac
  • NagiQ | PC
  • The Longing | PC, Mac
  • Tiny Bunny | PC, Mac
  • Factory Rally Madness | PC
  • Broomstick League | PC
  • Champions Of Thora | PC

Vendredi 6 mars

  • Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX | Switch
  • Murder By Numbers | PC
  • 60 Seconds! | PS4, Xbox One
  • Pathalogic 2 | PS4
  • Afterparty | Switch
  • Save Koch | Switch
  • Swordbreaker The Game | Switch
  • Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut | PS4, Switch
  • Smart City Plan | PC
  • Yes, Your Grace | PC
  • Bunny Quest | PC
  • Mythic Escape – Diary Of A Prisoner | PC, Mac
  • Polygon | PC

Samedi 7 mars

  • OneJump | PC

Dimanche 8 mars

  • JekoosWare | PC

