Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Une nouvelle semaine de sorties se profile à l’horizon. De quoi passer du bon temps alors que le printemps arrive…
Cette semaine, relativement calme, verra principalement l’arrivée d’une suite sur Xbox One et PC: Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Un jeu qui sera disponible directement pour ceux qui bénéficient du Game Pass. Cette séquelle du jeu original de 2015 a visiblement tout pour plaire et saura séduire les amateurs de la première heure.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 9 mars
- Horizon’s Gate | PC
- The Escaper | PC
- Comic Book Tycoon | PC
Mardi 10 mars
- Langrisser I & II | PS4, Switch, PC
- Roboshark | PC
- Laser Heck | PC
- Wild West Steam Loco | PC
- Serin Fate | PC
- Dreadlands | PC
- Armorik The Viking: The Eight Conquests | PC
Mercredi 11 mars
- Ori And The Will Of The Wisps | Xbox One, PC
- Jump, Step, Step | PS4
- Cartoon Strike | PC
- Fantasy Memory Card Game | PC
- Rhythmic Retro Racer | PC
Jeudi 12 mars
- Neon City Riders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bless Unleashed | Xbox One
- DJMAX Respect V | PC
- Hidden Through TIme | PS4, PC
- Brotherhood United | Switch
- Hidden In Plain Sight | Switch
- inbento | Switch
- Half Past Fate | Switch, PC
- A Street Cat’s Tale | Switch
- NinNinDays | Switch
- Mystic Vale | Switch
- Shieldmaiden | PC
Vendredi 13 mars
- Stela | Switch, PC
- Mecho Tales | Xbox One
- Dead Or School | PS4, Switch
- Nioh 2 | PS4
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ritual: Crown Of Horns | Xbox One
- Rainbows, Toilets & Unicorns | Switch
- Alder’s Blood | Switch
- Rack N Ruin | Switch
- Syder Reloaded | Switch
- Jump, Step, Step | Switch
- Trancelation | Switch
- Super Destronaut: Land Wars | PS4, Switch
- Yoga Master | Switch
- Deep Diving Adventures | Switch
- Borderlands 3 | PC (Steam release)
- Mya Of The Desert | PC
- Spunk and Splat | PC
- Roundguard | PC
- Make Me LAG | PC
- Seals Of The Bygone | PC
Samedi 14 mars
- Iveri: The 1,000 Story | PC
