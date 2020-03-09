Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Une nouvelle semaine de sorties se profile à l’horizon. De quoi passer du bon temps alors que le printemps arrive…

Cette semaine, relativement calme, verra principalement l’arrivée d’une suite sur Xbox One et PC: Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Un jeu qui sera disponible directement pour ceux qui bénéficient du Game Pass. Cette séquelle du jeu original de 2015 a visiblement tout pour plaire et saura séduire les amateurs de la première heure.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 9 mars

Horizon’s Gate | PC

The Escaper | PC

Comic Book Tycoon | PC

Mardi 10 mars

Langrisser I & II | PS4, Switch, PC

Roboshark | PC

Laser Heck | PC

Wild West Steam Loco | PC

Serin Fate | PC

Dreadlands | PC

Armorik The Viking: The Eight Conquests | PC

Mercredi 11 mars

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps | Xbox One, PC

Jump, Step, Step | PS4

Cartoon Strike | PC

Fantasy Memory Card Game | PC

Rhythmic Retro Racer | PC

Jeudi 12 mars

Neon City Riders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bless Unleashed | Xbox One

DJMAX Respect V | PC

Hidden Through TIme | PS4, PC

Brotherhood United | Switch

Hidden In Plain Sight | Switch

inbento | Switch

Half Past Fate | Switch, PC

A Street Cat’s Tale | Switch

NinNinDays | Switch

Mystic Vale | Switch

Shieldmaiden | PC

Vendredi 13 mars

Stela | Switch, PC

Mecho Tales | Xbox One

Dead Or School | PS4, Switch

Nioh 2 | PS4

My Hero One’s Justice 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ritual: Crown Of Horns | Xbox One

Rainbows, Toilets & Unicorns | Switch

Alder’s Blood | Switch

Rack N Ruin | Switch

Syder Reloaded | Switch

Jump, Step, Step | Switch

Trancelation | Switch

Super Destronaut: Land Wars | PS4, Switch

Yoga Master | Switch

Deep Diving Adventures | Switch

Borderlands 3 | PC (Steam release)

Mya Of The Desert | PC

Spunk and Splat | PC

Roundguard | PC

Make Me LAG | PC

Seals Of The Bygone | PC

Samedi 14 mars