Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 9 Mar 2020

Une nouvelle semaine de sorties se profile à l’horizon. De quoi passer du bon temps alors que le printemps arrive…

Cette semaine, relativement calme, verra principalement l’arrivée d’une suite sur Xbox One et PC: Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Un jeu qui sera disponible directement pour ceux qui bénéficient du Game Pass. Cette séquelle du jeu original de 2015 a visiblement tout pour plaire et saura séduire les amateurs de la première heure.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 9 mars

  • Horizon’s Gate | PC
  • The Escaper | PC
  • Comic Book Tycoon | PC

Mardi 10 mars

  • Langrisser I & II | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Roboshark | PC
  • Laser Heck | PC
  • Wild West Steam Loco | PC
  • Serin Fate | PC
  • Dreadlands | PC
  • Armorik The Viking: The Eight Conquests | PC

Mercredi 11 mars

  • Ori And The Will Of The Wisps | Xbox One, PC
  • Jump, Step, Step | PS4
  • Cartoon Strike | PC
  • Fantasy Memory Card Game | PC
  • Rhythmic Retro Racer | PC

Jeudi 12 mars

  • Neon City Riders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Bless Unleashed | Xbox One
  • DJMAX Respect V | PC
  • Hidden Through TIme | PS4, PC
  • Brotherhood United | Switch
  • Hidden In Plain Sight | Switch
  • inbento | Switch
  • Half Past Fate | Switch, PC
  • A Street Cat’s Tale | Switch
  • NinNinDays | Switch
  • Mystic Vale | Switch
  • Shieldmaiden | PC

Vendredi 13 mars

  • Stela | Switch, PC
  • Mecho Tales | Xbox One
  • Dead Or School | PS4, Switch
  • Nioh 2 | PS4
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Ritual: Crown Of Horns | Xbox One
  • Rainbows, Toilets & Unicorns | Switch
  • Alder’s Blood | Switch
  • Rack N Ruin | Switch
  • Syder Reloaded | Switch
  • Jump, Step, Step | Switch
  • Trancelation | Switch
  • Super Destronaut: Land Wars | PS4, Switch
  • Yoga Master | Switch
  • Deep Diving Adventures | Switch
  • Borderlands 3 | PC (Steam release)
  • Mya Of The Desert | PC
  • Spunk and Splat | PC
  • Roundguard | PC
  • Make Me LAG | PC
  • Seals Of The Bygone | PC

Samedi 14 mars

  • Iveri: The 1,000 Story | PC

