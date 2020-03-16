Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Le monde s’est transformé en un étrange et dangereux espace de vie depuis peu et ne montre pas de signes d’amélioration rapide. Heureusement, de nouveaux titres viennent égayer les ludothèques dans ce confinement imposé par le Coronavirus.
Cette semaine, on pourra mettre la main sur Doom Eternal et son gameplay nerveux, tout comme sur Animal Crossing: New Horizons, de quoi faire un break face à toutes les mauvaises nouvelles de la vie courante.
A côté de ces deux titres phare, d’autres jeux, que nous vous listons ci-après de manière exhaustive, viennent parfaire cette semaine de sorties :
Lundi 16 mars
- Deep Diving Adventures | Switch
- Super Bit Blaster XL | Switch
- The Strange Realm Of Mine | Switch
- Chop Is Dish | PS4
- Slay The Bigies | PC
- WoMen In Science | PC
- Chronicle: Unit Eight | PC
- DragonScales 6: Love and Redemption | PC
- Bone Marrow | PC
- Weed Farmer Simulator | PC
- Encore Classic Card Games | PC
- Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego? | PC
- Democratic Socialism Simulator | PC, Mac
Mardi 17 mars
- Overpass | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Kamiko | PS4
- La-Mulana 1 & 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- R.B.I Baseball 20 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- MLB The Show 20 | PS4
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package | PS4
- Knight Swap | Switch
- Rainbow, Toilets & Unicorns | PS4
- Apocalypse, Wow! | PC, Mac
- Pillars Of Dust | PC
- Beardy McStrongarm | PC
- Zombie Mutant DNA | PC
- Golf Extreme | PC
Mercredi 18 mars
- Explosive Jake | PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita
- Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing | Switch
- Battle Ram | PC
- Black Blood | PC
- Dunk Lords | PC
- Dwarf Shop | PC
Jeudi 19 mars
- TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- lttle Dew 2+ | Switch
- SeaBed | Switch
- Silent World | Switch, PC
- Dezatopia | Switch
- The Secret Order: Shadow Breach | Switch
- Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
- Factotum 90 | Switch
- Ghost Sweeper | Switch
- Beyond Enemy Lines: Essentials | Switch
- A Pluge Into Darkness | PC
- Chronicles Of Daneya | PC
- Legends Of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Master | PC, Mac
- Panzer Corps 2 | PC
- Tiny Bunny | PC
- Overrun | PC
Vendredi 20 mars
- Doom 64 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Doom Eternal | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Switch
- Mist Hunter | Switch
- Pooplers | Switch
- Lust For Darkness: Dawn Edition | Switch
- Diabolic | Switch
- Quell Memento | Switch
- Party Arena: Board Game Battler | PC
- Solar Warden | PC
- Topang | PC
- Night Road | PC
- Return To Sender | PC
- DarkStory Online | PC
- Out Of The Park Baseball 21 | PC
- Plastris | PC
- Slayers For Hire | PC
- Chickduck and Catduck | PC
Samedi 21 mars
- Crazy Puzzle | PC
S2Pmag › Forums › Gaming, les sorties de la semaine