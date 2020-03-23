Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Nouvelle semaine et nouveaux titres en vue pour venir compléter notre ludothèque. Petit tour d’horizon des nouveautés pour les sept jours à venir…
Cette semaine, la sortie la plus notoire est un jeu VR. Et pas n’importe lequel puisqu’il s’agit d’un titre de la franchise Half-Life, Alyx. Il ne sera disponible que pour les joueurs équipés de PCs dotés de casques de VR, puisque uniquement jouable de cette manière.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 23 mars
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III | PC
- Half-Life: Alyx | PC (VR Only)
- Bug Academy | Switch
- Rhythm of the Gods | Switch, PC
- YoloMic | PC
- Shieldwall | PC
- Fill All | PC
- Pirates? Pirates! | PC
Mardi 24 mars
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution | PS4, PC
- Odallus: The Dark Call | PS4
- Moons of Madness | PS4, Xbox One
- Freedom Finger | PS4, Xbox One
- Bleeding Edge | Xbox One, PC
- Paper Beast | PSVR
- WARTILE | Xbox One
- Element: Space | PS4, Xbox One
- Oniken | PS4
- Colorgrid | Switch
- Hyperspace Delivery Service | Switch
- Littlewing | PC
- Rhythmy | PC
- Damaged In Transit | PC, Mac
- Output Pasture | PC
Mercredi 25 mars
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York | Switch, PS4
- Iron Danger | PC
- Breaking Blocks | PC, Mac
- Northern Tale 5: Revival | PC
- Lock ‘N Load Tactical Digital | PC, Mac
- Mists Of Noyah | PC
Jeudi 26 mars
- Control: The Foundation DLC | PS4, PC
- Grand Guilds | Switch, PC
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Legend Of Keepers | PC, Mac
- Mekorama | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita
- One Step From Eden | Switch, PC, Mac
- Last Oasis | PC
- Wenja | Switch
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter | PSVR
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy | PS4
- DreamGallery | Switch
- NecroWorm | Switch
- Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
- CHAOS CODE-NEW SIGN OF CATASTROPHE | Switch
- Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 2 | Switch
- Sin Slayers | Switch
- Wanba Warriors | Switch
- JigSaw Abundance | Switch
- Trailer Trashers | Switch
- Urban Cards | PC
- Miner’s Mettle | PC
- WarPlan | PC
- Assemble With Care | PC
- ManaTech | PC
Vendredi 27 mars
- Giantosaurus: The Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | Switch
- Children of Zodiarcs | Xbox One, Switch
- Lost Words: Beyond The Page | Stadia
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bears Can’t Drift | Xbox One
- Railway Empire | Switch
- Inops | Xbox One
- Biped | PC
- Duck Souls+ | PS4, Switch
- Repressed | Switch
- CopperBell | Switch
- 6 People | PC, Mac
- Gordian Quest | PC
- Mayhem Masters | PC
- Derange | PC
- Archaid | PC, Mac
- KnightOut | Pc
Samedi 28 mars
- Goofy Golf Remastered Steam Edition | PC
