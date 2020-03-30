Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Tous confinés, à l’abri du vilain virus, avec en prime une montagne de jeux vidéo à finir, voilà qui ne tombe pas si mal. Nouvelle semaine et nouveaux titres en vue.

Il est l’heure de retourner à Racoon City, à nouveau. Resident Evil 3, le remake, est de retour, et c’est le moment de courir face au bon gros méchant, Némésis. La bonne nouvelle avec cette réédition, c’est qu’on peut déjà quasiment s’attendre à voir débouler d’ici pas très longtemps Resident Evil 8 et un éventuel Code Veronica.

En attendant, on vous laisse avec les sorties de la semaine en une liste exhaustive. Bon game !

Lundi 30 mars

  • What The Box | Switch
  • Stealthscape | PC
  • Memory | PC, Mac
  • Rushberry Mercs | PC
  • Kill Yourself | PC

Mardi 31 mars

  • Bubble Bobble 4 Friends | Switch
  • Creature In The Well | PS4
  • Persona 5 Royal | PS4
  • Operencia: The Stolen Sun | PS4, Switch
  • Mount And Blade II: Bannerlord | PC
  • The Complex | Xbox One, Switch
  • Treachery In Beatdown City | Switch, PC
  • Curious Expedition | PS4
  • TY The Tasmanian Tiger | Switch
  • Zombie Army Trilogy | Switch
  • Chapeau | Switch
  • Stones Of The Revenant | Switch
  • Meldoy Flight | PC
  • Fates Of Ort | PC, Mac
  • Cork The Volcano | PC
  • Abacus Finch | PC
  • Swatch Out! | PC
  • Soldat | PC

Mercredi 1er avril

  • Lost Artifacts: Golden Island | Xbox One
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Wurroom | PS4. Switch
  • Stimuli | PC
  • Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) | PC
  • Easy Puzzle: Bridges | PC
  • Xenogunner | PC

Jeudi 2 avril

  • Curious Expedition | Switch
  • Snakeybus | PS4, Switch
  • MazM: Jekyll and Hyde | Switch, PC
  • MetaChampions | Switch
  • Rascal Fight | Switch
  • Pocket Harvest | Switch
  • Junk Jack | Switch
  • Horror Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
  • The Otterman Empire | Switch
  • SpelunKing: The Mine Match | PC, Mac
  • Madrun | PC
  • Lonecastle | PC
  • Easy Puzzle: Streets | PC
  • Deadtides | PC
  • Lock ‘N Load Tactical Digital | PC, Mac

Vendredi 3 avril

  • Pode | PC
  • Resident Evil 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • HyperParasite | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Horror Of The Deep | Xbox One
  • Curious Expedition | Xbox One
  • Drift Zone Arcade | Switch
  • In Other Waters | Switch
  • Space Force | Switch
  • Business Wars – The Card Game | PC, Mac
  • Dogs Of Wallstreet | PC
  • Orbit of Death | PC

