Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 6 Avr 2020 9:43 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Après des années d’attente et de teasing, les fans de Final Fantasy VII Remake sont aux anges cette semaine…

A côté de FF7 remake, d’autres titres sont au menu cette nouvelle semaine. On vous en dresse la liste exhaustive ci-dessous:

Lundi 6 avril

  • The Last Turret | PC
  • Skin And Bones | PC
  • Ufflegrim | PC
  • Lonecastle | PC

Mardi 7 avril

  • Below | PS4
  • Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Grimvalor | Switch
  • Pattern | Mac, PC
  • Sophie’s Cubes | Mac, PC
  • Infinite Dronin | PC
  • Digital Paintball Redux | PC
  • Octaflight | PC
  • Badlands | PC
  • Nations At War Digital | PC

Mercredi 8 avril

  • Biped | PS4
  • Convoy | A Tactical Roguelike | PS4, Xbox One
  • Pen and Paper Games Bundle | Switch
  • Ubongo | Switch
  • Galaxy Of Pen & Paper +1 Edition | PS4, Switch
  • Towertale | Switch
  • A Room Where Art Conceals | PSVR
  • Sharknado VR: Eye Of The Storm | PSVR
  • Dark Disharmony | PC
  • Delirium | PC
  • Bear Party: Adventure | PC
  • Squatch | PC
  • Humanity | PC
  • Godking: Master Of Rituals | PC

Jeudi 9 avril

  • Beholder 2 | Xbox One
  • Bridge! 3 | Switch
  • Gunbrick: Reloaded | Switch
  • Monster Viator | Switch
  • Fight Of Animals | Switch
  • AFL Evolution 2 | PS4
  • Troubleshooter | PS4
  • Blindspot | PC
  • Race Maniacs | PC
  • The Procession To Calvary | PC, Mac
  • Hinterhalt 3 | PC, Mac
  • Bastard Little Zombie | PC
  • holedown | PC
  • Mask Of Mists | PC
  • Easy Puzzle: Streets | PC
  • Wanderlust: Transsiberian | PC, Mac

Vendredi 10 avril

  • BlockQuest Maker | Xbox One
  • Braveland Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One
  • Retro Tanks | Xbox One
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake | PS4
  • Obduction | Xbox One
  • RMX Real Motorcross | Switch
  • Rush Rover | Switch
  • Mini Railway | PC, Mac
  • Karma City Police | PC
  • Alder’s Blood | PC
  • Heal | PC
  • Group Project Simulator | PC
  • Tower Of God | PC

Samedi 11 avril

  • Space Engineers | Xbox One
  • Tharsis | Switch

Dimanche 12 avril

  • Thrice In A Row | PC

A propos Eric Rivera

Eric Rivera
Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

