Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Après des années d’attente et de teasing, les fans de Final Fantasy VII Remake sont aux anges cette semaine…
A côté de FF7 remake, d’autres titres sont au menu cette nouvelle semaine. On vous en dresse la liste exhaustive ci-dessous:
Lundi 6 avril
- The Last Turret | PC
- Skin And Bones | PC
- Ufflegrim | PC
- Lonecastle | PC
Mardi 7 avril
- Below | PS4
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories | PS4, Switch, PC
- Grimvalor | Switch
- Pattern | Mac, PC
- Sophie’s Cubes | Mac, PC
- Infinite Dronin | PC
- Digital Paintball Redux | PC
- Octaflight | PC
- Badlands | PC
- Nations At War Digital | PC
Mercredi 8 avril
- Biped | PS4
- Convoy | A Tactical Roguelike | PS4, Xbox One
- Pen and Paper Games Bundle | Switch
- Ubongo | Switch
- Galaxy Of Pen & Paper +1 Edition | PS4, Switch
- Towertale | Switch
- A Room Where Art Conceals | PSVR
- Sharknado VR: Eye Of The Storm | PSVR
- Dark Disharmony | PC
- Delirium | PC
- Bear Party: Adventure | PC
- Squatch | PC
- Humanity | PC
- Godking: Master Of Rituals | PC
Jeudi 9 avril
- Beholder 2 | Xbox One
- Bridge! 3 | Switch
- Gunbrick: Reloaded | Switch
- Monster Viator | Switch
- Fight Of Animals | Switch
- AFL Evolution 2 | PS4
- Troubleshooter | PS4
- Blindspot | PC
- Race Maniacs | PC
- The Procession To Calvary | PC, Mac
- Hinterhalt 3 | PC, Mac
- Bastard Little Zombie | PC
- holedown | PC
- Mask Of Mists | PC
- Easy Puzzle: Streets | PC
- Wanderlust: Transsiberian | PC, Mac
Vendredi 10 avril
- BlockQuest Maker | Xbox One
- Braveland Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One
- Retro Tanks | Xbox One
- Final Fantasy VII Remake | PS4
- Obduction | Xbox One
- RMX Real Motorcross | Switch
- Rush Rover | Switch
- Mini Railway | PC, Mac
- Karma City Police | PC
- Alder’s Blood | PC
- Heal | PC
- Group Project Simulator | PC
- Tower Of God | PC
Samedi 11 avril
- Space Engineers | Xbox One
- Tharsis | Switch
Dimanche 12 avril
- Thrice In A Row | PC
