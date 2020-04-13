Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Une nouvelle semaine se profile, incluant son nombre de nouvelles sorties pour le plus grand bonheur de tous les joueurs. Petit tour d’horizon de ce qui nous attend…
Cette semaine, Fallout 76 arrive sur Steam. Le titre débarque en même temps que sa mise à jour Wastelanders, qui ajoute des humains NPC dans la Virginie irradiée. Un monde sympathique à explorer qui introduit son lot de nouvelles créatures et armes à la franchise et à l’univers de Fallout.
A côté de Fallout 76 Wastelanders, d’autres sorties nombreuses sont au programme. On vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle :
Lundi 13 avril
- Digital Dungeon Tiles | PC
- A Siren’s Call | PC
- Slash Roll | PC
- Bird Missions | PC
- Marshmallow Tank | PC
- Chesscake | PC
- Farmtale | PC
- Fire For Effect | PC
- Super Astreus 2 | PC
Mardi 14 avril
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Path Of Giants | Switch
- Boot Hill Bounties | Switch
- X-OUT | PC
- Impulse Control | PC
- Selfless Heroes | PC
- Heavenworld | PC
- Probe | PC
- City Destructor | PC
- Receiver 2 | PC, Mac
Mercredi 15 avril
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries Of New York | Xbox One
- Blind Men | Xbox One
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour Collector’s Edition
- Doubles Hard | Switch
- Hard Rock Pinball | PC
- Circel Empire Rivals | PC
- Jade Cicada | PC
- Area 86 | PC, Mac
- Super Bounce Ball | PC
- Viking Heroes | PC
Jeudi 16 avril
- Billion Road | Switch, PC
- Save Your Nuts | Xbox One, Switch
- Drug Dealer Simulator | PC
- Kawaii Deathu Desu | Switch
- AFL Evolution 2 | PS4
- Double Dragon | PS4
- Double Dragon II | PS4, Switch
- Double Dragon III | PS4,
- Renegade | PS4
- River City Ransom | PS4
- Spider Solitaire F | PS4
- CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE | Switch
- Galaxy Warfighter | Switch
- Slain/Valfaris Big Sugar Bundle | Switch
- Piczle Cross Adventure | Switch
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island | Switch
- Finding Teddy 2: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Later Daters | Switch
- The Fox Awaits Me | Switch
- Indie Gems Bundle – Nonograms Edition | Switch
- ZHED | Switch
- Super Pixel Racers | Switch
- Sentinels Of Freedom | PC, Mac
- Hellpoint | PC, Mac
- Cartonfall: Fortress – Defend Cardboard Castle | PC
Vendredi 17 avril
- Cryogear | Xbox One, PC
- Freakout: Calamity TV Show | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Blind Men | PS4, Switch
- SiNKR | Xbox One
- A Fold Apart | Switch
- Hyper Jam | Switch
- Rover Wars | Switch
- Purrs In Heaven | Switch
- Theme Park Simulator | Switch
- BadLads | PC
- Devious Dungeon 2 | PC
- Super Forklift 3000 | PC
- Dogs of Wallstreet | PC
- No One Lives Under The Lighthouse | PC
- Hero Of The Kingdom: The Lost Tales 1 | PC, Mac
- Mushroom Cats 2 | PC
- WWII Partisanen | PC, Mac
Samedi 18 avril
- Kick The Virus | PC
- Ball of Doom | PC
- VIY | PC
Dimanche 19 avril
- Mosquitos and Zombies | PC
S2Pmag › Forums › Gaming, les sorties de la semaine