Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Nous voilà repartis pour une nouvelle semaine, avec son lot de nouveautés qui arrivent pour combler nos envies de gaming.
Les amateurs d’aliens risquent bien d’être comblés cette semaine. En effet, on pourra mettre les mains sur deux titres de science-fiction, avec XCOM Chimera Squad ainsi que Predator: Hunting Grounds. Des franchises populaires qui nous permettront de nous évader dans deux univers bien connus, et c’est vraiment bienvenu.
A côté de ces jeux, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine, comme d’habitude… :
Lundi 20 avril
- OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator | Switch
- Legends Of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown | Switch
- Shadows | Switch
- Car Trader Simulator | Switch
- Warp Factor | PC, Mac
- Birds Are Real | PC, Mac
- Kingdom vs Zombies | PC, Mac
- Square Fast | PC, Mac
- Oh Frog | PC
- Cryptofall: Investor Simulator | PC, Mac
- Glare Fall | PC
Mardi 21 avril
- Help Will Come Tomorrow | PS4, Switch, PC
- Dragon: Marked For Death | PC
- Obey Me | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Gato Roboto | Xbox One
- Hexplore | PC
- Minimalist Space War | PC
- The Flower Collectors | PC
- No One Live Under The Lighthouse | PC
- Bring You Home | PC, Mac
- The Shattering | PC
- Disobedient Sheep | PC, Mac
Mercredi 22 avril
- Brutal Rage | Xbox One
- Help Will Come Tomorrow | Xbox One
- ITTA | Switch, PC
- TaniNani | Switch
- Guard Duty | Xbox One
- Memory Player | PC, Mac
- Damn Dolls | PC, Mac
- 12 Labours Of Hercules X: Greed For Speed | PC, Mac
- Color Crush | PC
- Tune The Tone | PC
- Birth ME Code | PC
Jeudi 23 avril
- MotoGP 20 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
- Code: Realize ~Future Blessings~ | Switch
- 112 Operator | PC, Mac
- XCOM: Chimera Squad | PC
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition | Switch
- Little Busters! Converted Edition | Switch
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack | PS4
- Cloudpunk | PC
- Picross S4 | Switch
- Filament | PC
- Aces Of The Multiverse | PS4
- Damaged In Transit | Switch
- SmileBASIC24 | Switch
- Yumeutsutsu Re: After | Switch, PC
- Yumeutsutsu Re: Master | Switch
- Broken Lines | Switch
- Hang The Kings | Switch
- eSports Legend | Switch
- Timpu’s Treasure | PC, Mac
Vendredi 24 avril
- Trials of Mana | PS4, Switch, PC
- Predator: Hunting Grounds | PS4, PC
- Archaica: The Path of Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Quest Hunter | Xbox One
- Doug Hates His Job | Xbox One
- Deliver Us The Moon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Quern – Undying Thoughts | Xbox One
- War Theatre | Xbox One
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition | Xbox One
- Spuds Unearthed | PS4
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO | Switch
- Debtor | Switch
- Guard Duty | Switch
- Georifters | Xbox One
- Nira | PC
- Mushroom Cats 2 | PC
- One True Cuddle | PC
Samedi 25 avril
- Chronac | PC
Dimanche 26 avril
- Stress Explosion | PC
