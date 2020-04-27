Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 27 Avr 2020

Ce printemps qui s’installe sur fond de Covid-19 apporte tout de même son lot de bonnes choses avec de nouvelles sorties vidéoludiques bien senties.

Cette semaine, c’est l’arrivée d’un nouveau Gears of War qui marque le calendrier. Il s’agit ici non pas d’un tps comme nous l’a habitué la franchise, mais d’un jeu de stratégie au tour par tour.

A côté de ce Gears Tactics, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine :

Lundi 27 avril

  • Mosquitoes and Zombies | PC
  • AdaptaTank | PC
  • Derange | PC
  • Wasted World | PC
  • Shattered Hourglass | PC
  • Knock Harder | PC

Mardi 28 avril

  • Moving Out | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Inner Friend | PS4, Xbox One
  • Telling Lies | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • SnowRunner | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Sakura Wars | PS4
  • Gun Crazy | PS4
  • Gears Tactics | PC
  • Daymare: 1998 | PS4, Xbox One
  • Ghost Sweeper | Xbox One
  • Ninja Club | Switch
  • Doudy | PC
  • Winter War | PC, Mac
  • Unlanded | PC
  • Beyond The Underworld | PC
  • Wild Russia | PC
  • Mahou Arms | PC

Mercredi 29 avril

  • Active Neurons | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One
  • Gun Crazy | Xbox One
  • Dread Nautical | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Shred! 2 | Xbox One
  • StarCrossed | Xbox One, Switch
  • Crawlers and Brawlers | Xbox One
  • Pay Me In Colors | PC, Mac
  • CuYo | PC
  • Shank n’ Bake | PC, Mac
  • Gotcha | PC
  • Riposte! | PC
  • Are You A Wizard | PC, Mac

Jeudi 30 avril

  • Book of Demons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Fairy Knights | Switch
  • Levelhead | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | Xbox One, PC
  • Streets of Rage 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Strikers 1945 | PC
  • Sega Ages G-LOC Air Battle | Switch
  • Pocket Arcade Story | Switch
  • My Secret Pets! | Switch
  • War-Torn Dreams | Switch
  • Bubble | Switch
  • The Four Kings Casino and Slots | Switch
  • Ministry Of Broadcast | Switch
  • Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
  • Mushroom Heroes | Switch
  • Code Romantic | PC
  • Cyber Battle 69 | PC
  • Family Mysteries 2: Echoes Of Tomorrow | PC, Mac
  • Puzzle Pelago – A Drag & Drop Economy | PC, Mac

Vendredi 1er mai

  • Super Toy Cars 2 | Xbox One
  • Chop Is Dish | Xbox One
  • Arcade Spirits | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Robot Squad Simulator X | Xbox One
  • Miden Tower | Xbox One, PC
  • Gun Crazy | Switch
  • Fight The Horror | Xbox One
  • 911 Operator Deluxe Edition | Switch
  • Swapperoo | Switch
  • Down The Rabbit Hole | PSVR
  • YoloMouse | PC
  • SpinZap | PC
  • Zombies Don’t Drive | PC
  • Briefcase Inc. | PC
  • Battle Team | PC
  • Roller Riot | PC

Samedi 2 mai

  • Pair Matching Puzzle Connect | PC

Dimanche 3 mai

  • Undead Run | PC
  • Risky Floors | PC
  • Suspicious Spaceroads | PC

A propos Eric Rivera

Eric Rivera
Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

