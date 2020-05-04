Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Encore une belle semaine qui se profile, même si la pandémie continue de mettre notre moral à mal. En voilà les sorties qui nous attendent ces prochains jours.
Les amateurs de jeux en pixelart devraient trouver cette semaine leur bonheur dans la petite perle qui s’annonce sous les traits de Tonight We Riot. Dans une période où les gouvernements et les corporations ruinent le monde et traitent les gens comme des moins que rien, il peut être sympathique d’avoir un jeu où l’on peut se soulever et lutter contre le système.
A côté de Tonight We Riot, la semaine apporte son lot de nouveautés, que nous vous listons en un résumé exhaustif, comme d’habitude:
Lundi 4 mai
- Taimumari: Complete Edtion | PS4
- Gem Master | PC
- Moorhuhn Kart | PC, Mac
- PhaseWorm | PC, Mac
Mardi 5 mai
- John Wick Hex | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Wintermoor Tactics Club | PC
- Someday You’ll Return | PC
- Pushy and Pully in Blockland | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Tonight We Riot | Switch
- Night Jackal | PC
- Shop Titans | PC
- Escape: The Brother’s Saloon | PC
- Battle Baseball | PC
- Express Thru | PC
- Old World | PC
Mercredi 6 mai
- Zombies Ruined My Day | Xbox One
- Task Force Kampas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Ping Redux | PS4
- Boo’s Balloons | PC
- Snack Clearing | PC
- New Yankee 8: Journey of Odysseus | PC
Jeudi 7 mai
- Void Bastards | PS4, Switch
- Infinite: Beyond The Mind | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Spirit of The North | Switch, PC
- 80’s Overdrive | Switch
- Cloudbase Prime | Switch
- The Bullet: Time of Revenge | Switch
- Jay And Silent Bob: Mall Brawl | Switch
- Gerritory | Switch
- Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime | Switch
- Monochrome World | Switch
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill | Switch
- Slayin 2 | Switch
- Relic Hunters Zero: Remix | Switch
- Fledgling Heroes | Switch
- Tennis Club Story | Switch
- Pong Quest | Switch
- Celestian Tales: Realms Beyond | PC
- Drift21 | PC
- Swiper | PC
- Idle Big Devil | PC
Vendredi 8 mai
- EMMA: Lost In Memories | PS4
- Fury Unleashed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- SuperMash | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition | Xbox One
- Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes | Xbox One
- Megabyte Punch | Switch
- Dark Burial | Switch
- STONE | Switch
- Feathery Ears | Switch
- NoWaitHero | PC
- Enemy On Board | PC, Mac
- Bone Appetit | PC
- Jumping Joel – Friends Edition | PC, Mac
Samedi 9 mai
- Highrise Heroes: World Challenge | Switch
