Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

L’été approche, le déconfinement face au Covid-19 se fait petit à petit et, heureusement, une nouvelle semaine est là avec son lot de nouveautés vidéoludiques.
Le Master Chief et tous ses flingues, amis et ennemis arrivent sur PC, puisque Halo 2: Anniversary Edition débarque sur PC cette semaine.
Si ce n’est pas la première fois que Halo 2 pointe le bout de son nez sur PC, cette nouvelle version fait partie de la Master Chief Collection et inclus une campagne remastérisée ainsi que des maps multijoueurs.
A côté de Halo 2, d’autres titres arrivent cette semaine, titres que vous pouvez découvrir dans la liste ci-après de manière exhaustive:
Lundi 11 mai
- EMMA: Lost in Memories | PS4, PS Vita
- Gunbird | PC
- Battle Mage: Card Chaser | PC, Mac
- Roll Control | PC, Mac
- Tap-A-Zombie | PC, Mac
Mardi 12 mai
- Jet Lancer | Switch, PC, Mac
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer | Switch
- Huntdown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Thy Sword | PS4, PS Vita
- World Championship Boxing Manager | PC
- Murders in Space | PC
- Racing Juke | PC
- Halo 2: Anniversary | PC
Mercredi 13 mai
- Super Mega Baseball 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Potata: Fairy Flower | PS4, Xbox One
- Thy Sword | Xbox One
- Island Saver | PS4, Switch, PC
- She Sees Red – Interactive Movie | Switch
- Replicated | PC
- Green Project | PC
Jeudi 14 mai
- Ion Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee | Switch
- Kholat | Switch
- TT Isle of Man Ride On The Edge 2 | Switch
- Cooking Simulator | Switch
- Satazius NEXT | Switch
- Armed 7 DX | Switch
- Carnage: Battle Arena | Switch
- Wolflame | Switch
- Zenge | Switch
- Jaw Breakers & The Confection Connection | PC
- Knife Quest | PC
- Choco Pixel 5 | PC
Vendredi 15 mai
- Dungeon of The Endless | PS4, Switch
- Pong Quest | PS4
- Tacticool Champs | PS4
- EMMA: Lost in Memories | Xbox One
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix | Switch
- Fault: Milestone One | PS4
- Thy Sword | Switch
- The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] | Switch
- Kakuro Magic | Switch
- A New Life | PC, Mac
- Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1 | PC
- Fusion Shift | PC
- LIT: Bend The Light | PC, Mac
Samedi 16 mai
- In Search Of A New Home | PC
Dimanche 17 mai
- Epicure | PC, Mac
- Candle Flame In The Wind | PC
