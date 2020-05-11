Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 11 Mai 2020

L’été approche, le déconfinement face au Covid-19 se fait petit à petit et, heureusement, une nouvelle semaine est là avec son lot de nouveautés vidéoludiques.

Le Master Chief et tous ses flingues, amis et ennemis arrivent sur PC, puisque Halo 2: Anniversary Edition débarque sur PC cette semaine.

Si ce n’est pas la première fois que Halo 2 pointe le bout de son nez sur PC, cette nouvelle version fait partie de la Master Chief Collection et inclus une campagne remastérisée ainsi que des maps multijoueurs.

A côté de Halo 2, d’autres titres arrivent cette semaine, titres que vous pouvez découvrir dans la liste ci-après de manière exhaustive:

Lundi 11 mai

  • EMMA: Lost in Memories | PS4, PS Vita
  • Gunbird | PC
  • Battle Mage: Card Chaser | PC, Mac
  • Roll Control | PC, Mac
  • Tap-A-Zombie | PC, Mac

Mardi 12 mai

  • Jet Lancer | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Star Wars Episode I: Racer | Switch
  • Huntdown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Thy Sword | PS4, PS Vita
  • World Championship Boxing Manager | PC
  • Murders in Space | PC
  • Racing Juke | PC
  • Halo 2: Anniversary | PC

Mercredi 13 mai

  • Super Mega Baseball 3 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Potata: Fairy Flower | PS4, Xbox One
  • Thy Sword | Xbox One
  • Island Saver | PS4, Switch, PC
  • She Sees Red – Interactive Movie | Switch
  • Replicated | PC
  • Green Project | PC

Jeudi 14 mai

  • Ion Fury | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee | Switch
  • Kholat | Switch
  • TT Isle of Man Ride On The Edge 2 | Switch
  • Cooking Simulator | Switch
  • Satazius NEXT | Switch
  • Armed 7 DX | Switch
  • Carnage: Battle Arena | Switch
  • Wolflame | Switch
  • Zenge | Switch
  • Jaw Breakers & The Confection Connection | PC
  • Knife Quest | PC
  • Choco Pixel 5 | PC

Vendredi 15 mai

  • Dungeon of The Endless | PS4, Switch
  • Pong Quest | PS4
  • Tacticool Champs | PS4
  • EMMA: Lost in Memories | Xbox One
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix | Switch
  • Fault: Milestone One | PS4
  • Thy Sword | Switch
  • The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] | Switch
  • Kakuro Magic | Switch
  • A New Life | PC, Mac
  • Tales From Off-Peak City Vol. 1 | PC
  • Fusion Shift | PC
  • LIT: Bend The Light | PC, Mac

Samedi 16 mai

  • In Search Of A New Home | PC

Dimanche 17 mai

  • Epicure | PC, Mac
  • Candle Flame In The Wind | PC

