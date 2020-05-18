Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Avec les beaux jours, c’est une belle brochette de nouveaux jeux qui nous attend cette semaine. Au menu, il y aura de grandes dents!
Cette semaine, Maneater, sur PC, PS4 et Xbox One, vous propose d’incarner un requin affamé. Une expérience qui proposera de jouer un prédateur de taille qui attaque tout ce qui bouge dans l’eau.
A côté de Maneater, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties hebdomadaires :
Lundi 18 mai
- Superhero-X | PS4
- Run! | PC, Mac
- VECTORLORD | PC
- Collection Quest | PC
- Dungeon Solver | PC
- Get Over Blood | PC, Mac
Mardi 19 mai
- Golf With Your Friends | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC
- Gorn | PSVR
- A Fold Apart | PS4, Xbox One
- Selection Six | PC
- Ayre | PC
- Dark Nights With Poe and Munro | PC, Mac
- 9 Till Void | PC
- If Found | PC, Mac
- Cranked Up | PC
- SUPER CIRCUIT BREAKERS | PC
Mercredi 20 mai
- Crucible | PC
- Cannibal Cuisine | Switch, PC
- Arena | PC, Mac
- Samurai Aces | PC
- Mahjong Deluxe | PC
- March of Soldiers | PC
- Neversong | PC
- Moonfall | PC
Jeudi 21 mai
- Timelie | PC
- What The Golf? | Switch
- Biped | Switch
- Embr | PC
- Trailmakers | PS4
- Pushy And Pully In Blockland | Switch
- Luxar | Switch
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition | Switch
- Monster Prom: XXL | Switch
- Arrest of a Stone Buddha | Switch
- Steel Rain | Switch
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine | Switch
- The Persistence | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Red Wings: Aces Of The Sky | Switch
- Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack | Switch
- Aqua Lungers | Switch
- Fluxteria | PS4, Switch
- Old Gods Rising | PC
- Skura Stars | PC
- Kinda Heroes: The Cutest RPG Ever! | PC
- Monster Train | PC
Vendredi 22 mai
- SokoBunny | Xbox One, PC
- Mechstremination Force | PS4, PC
- Saint’s Row: The Third Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Maneater | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Monstrum | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Fault – Milestone One | PS4
- Gunman Clive HD Collection | PS4
- Concept Destruction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Animal Up! | Switch
- Project Genesis | PC
- Beatitas | PC, Mac
- Inexistence Rebirth | PC
- The Trud | PC
- View From Below | PC
- MoonRun | PC, Mac
- I, Dracula: Genesis | PC
- Gunfire Reborn | PC
Samedi 23 mai
- DRazor | PC
- RUN OR FIGHT | PC
S2Pmag › Forums › Gaming, les sorties de la semaine