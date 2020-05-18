Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 18 Mai 2020 10:02 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Avec les beaux jours, c’est une belle brochette de nouveaux jeux qui nous attend cette semaine. Au menu, il y aura de grandes dents!

Cette semaine, Maneater, sur PC, PS4 et Xbox One, vous propose d’incarner un requin affamé. Une expérience qui proposera de jouer un prédateur de taille qui attaque tout ce qui bouge dans l’eau.

A côté de Maneater, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties hebdomadaires :

Lundi 18 mai

  • Superhero-X | PS4
  • Run! | PC, Mac
  • VECTORLORD | PC
  • Collection Quest | PC
  • Dungeon Solver | PC
  • Get Over Blood | PC, Mac

Mardi 19 mai

  • Golf With Your Friends | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Gorn | PSVR
  • A Fold Apart | PS4, Xbox One
  • Selection Six | PC
  • Ayre | PC
  • Dark Nights With Poe and Munro | PC, Mac
  • 9 Till Void | PC
  • If Found | PC, Mac
  • Cranked Up | PC
  • SUPER CIRCUIT BREAKERS | PC

Mercredi 20 mai

  • Crucible | PC
  • Cannibal Cuisine | Switch, PC
  • Arena | PC, Mac
  • Samurai Aces | PC
  • Mahjong Deluxe | PC
  • March of Soldiers | PC
  • Neversong | PC
  • Moonfall | PC

Jeudi 21 mai

  • Timelie | PC
  • What The Golf? | Switch
  • Biped | Switch
  • Embr | PC
  • Trailmakers | PS4
  • Pushy And Pully In Blockland | Switch
  • Luxar | Switch
  • realMyst: Masterpiece Edition | Switch
  • Monster Prom: XXL | Switch
  • Arrest of a Stone Buddha | Switch
  • Steel Rain | Switch
  • Lost Artifacts: Time Machine | Switch
  • The Persistence | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Red Wings: Aces Of The Sky | Switch
  • Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack | Switch
  • Aqua Lungers | Switch
  • Fluxteria | PS4, Switch
  • Old Gods Rising | PC
  • Skura Stars | PC
  • Kinda Heroes: The Cutest RPG Ever! | PC
  • Monster Train | PC

Vendredi 22 mai

  • SokoBunny | Xbox One, PC
  • Mechstremination Force | PS4, PC
  • Saint’s Row: The Third Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Maneater | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Monstrum | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Fault – Milestone One | PS4
  • Gunman Clive HD Collection | PS4
  • Concept Destruction | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Animal Up! | Switch
  • Project Genesis | PC
  • Beatitas | PC, Mac
  • Inexistence Rebirth | PC
  • The Trud | PC
  • View From Below | PC
  • MoonRun | PC, Mac
  • I, Dracula: Genesis | PC
  • Gunfire Reborn | PC

Samedi 23 mai

  • DRazor | PC
  • RUN OR FIGHT | PC

A propos Eric Rivera

Eric Rivera
Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

Voir aussi...

eFootball PES 2020 : la mise-à-jour UEFA EURO 2020™ sera disponible le 4 juin prochain

Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. annonce aujourd’hui la date de sortie du DLC UEFA EURO 2020™ pour eFootball PES …

La compilation 51 Worldwide Games sur Switch se dévoile

Les joueurs vont pouvoir s’amuser avec leurs amis et leur famille en profitant d’une vaste …

Mojang se transforme en Mojang Studios pour mieux vous servir ?!

L’emblématique studio suédois Mojang, racheté par Microsoft en 2014, change de nom et de logo pour …

S2Pmag Forums Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
  • Auteur
    Articles
  • Auteur
    Articles
Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
Répondre à: Gaming, les sorties de la semaine
Vos informations:




© S2PMag.ch 2020
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :