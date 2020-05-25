Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

L’été qui frappe à nos portes ne devrait pas trop nous détourner des nouvelles sorties vidéoludiques. Nouvelle semaine et nouvelles sorties en vue, c’est reparti…
Cette semaine, c’est le très apprécié Minecraft qui voit l’arrivée de sa version Dungeons qui nous a le plus intéressé, apportant une touche de hack’n slash dans le titre original. Une belle bouffée de fraîcheur donc, que l’on conseille sans détour.
Pour le reste des sorties, intéressantes également, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:
Lundi 25 mai
- Elasto Mania | PC
- In Search Of A New Home | PC
- Hopebringers | PC
- Murk | PC
- Way To Yaatra | PC
Mardi 26 mai
- Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen | PS4, PS Vita
- Wildfire | PC
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor | PC, Mac
- Rune Lord | PS4
- Minecraft Dungeons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Quantum League | PC
- Castle Pals | PS4
- Summer Paws | PC
- Cards & Crystals | PC
- The Lost Labyrinth | PC
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Stadia
- Dimension Of Dreams | PC
Mercredi 27 mai
- Missile Command: Recharged | Switch, PC, Mac
- Phantasy Star Online 2 | PC
- Castle Pals | Xbox One
- Many Faces | PS4, Xbox One
- Ailment | Switch
- Wizards: Wand of Epicosity | PS4
- Edge of Dawn | PC
- reky | PC, Mac
- Blood Rage: Digital Edition | PC, Mac
- RogueJack: Roguelike Blackjack | PC, Mac
- Rising Lords | PC
- Mists of Noyah | PC
- Roller Stars | PC
- MonsterTerritory | PC
Jeudi 28 mai
- Synaptic Drive | Switch, PC
- Umihara Kawase Fresh! | PC
- Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! | PC
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling | PS4, Switch
- Those Who Remain | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Atomicrops | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Resolutiion | Switch, PC, Mac
- Dungeon Defenders: Awakened | PC
- The Game Paradise: CruisinMix Special | Switch
- Sega Ages Thunder Force AC | Switch
- Shantae And The Seven Sirens | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Hill Climbing Mania | Switch
- F-117A Stealth Fighter | Switch
- Let’s Sing 2020 | Switch, PS4
- Fly Punch Boom! | Switch, PC
- Turmoil | Switch
- Hotel R’N’R | PSVR
- Nerved | PC
- KingSim | PC
- ASTRALODE Freeminers | PC
- Poly Bridge 2 | PC, Mac
- Skyhill: Black Mist | PC
- Rhythm Fighter | PC, Mac
Vendredi 29 mai
- Georifters | Xbox One, PC
- Adam’s Venture: Origins | Switch
- Indiecalypse | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- STRIKERS 1945 II | PC
- BioShock: The Collection | Switch
- Bioshock Remastered | Switch
- Bioshock 2 Remastered | Switch
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition | Switch
- Genetic Disaster | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Borderlands Legendary Collection | Switch
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | Switch
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition | Switch
- Little Misfortune | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- XCOM 2 Collection | Switch
- The Last Scape | Xbox One
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator | Xbox One
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition | Switch
- WildTrax Racing | Switch
- Flux8 | Switch
- Climbros | Switch
- PONG Quest | PS4
- FM | PC
- Malvin’s Prehistoric Adventures | PC
Samedi 30 mai
- Undead & Beyond | Switch
- #WomenUp, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
- Despotism 3k | Switch
- Ravensgard Arena | PC
Dimanche 31 mai
- ValiVictorian | PC
