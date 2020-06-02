Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 2 Juin 2020

C’est reparti pour une nouvelle semaine pleine de nouveautés vidéoludiques. On fait le point rapidement!

Pour ceux qui souhaitent déconnecter de manière quasi classique, on note cette semaine l’arrivée de Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics sur la Switch. Au menu, un beau panel de jeux de plateau classiques à parcourir tout au long de la journée.

Pour les autres titres, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle :

Lundi 1er juin

  • Do Not Feed The Monkeys | Switch
  • Star Runner | PC
  • DeepSea | PC
  • Box Voyage | PC
  • HARTS ISLAND | PC
  • Fear of The Dark | PC
  • Space Simulation Toolkit | PC
  • Apoc Runner | PC

Mardi 2 juin

  • Liberated | Switch
  • Valorant | PC
  • Knight’s Maze | PC

Mercredi 3 juin

  • Awesome Pea | Xbox One
  • Depth of Extinction | Xbox One
  • Enchartress | PC
  • Quest 4 Papa: Reloaded | PC
  • Fareo: Shadowlands | PC

Jeudi 4 juin

  • Tour de France 2020 | PS4, Xbox One
  • Depth Of Extinction | Switch
  • The TakeOver | Switch
  • Swamp Castle | PC, Mac
  • Elly’s Cake Cafe | PC
  • Opening Up | PC

Vendredi 5 juin

  • Outbuddies DX| Xbox One
  • The Outer Worlds | Switch
  • Cyber Protocol | Xbox One, PC
  • Strawberry Vinegar | Switch
  • We Were Here Together | Xbox One
  • Tcheo in the Castle of Lucio | Xbox One
  • Rigid Force Redux | Xbox One, Switch
  • Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics | Switch
  • Command & Conquer Remastered Collection | PC
  • Knight Squad | Switch
  • They Came From The Sky | Switch
  • Bridge Strike | Switch
  • Pinball Lockdown | Switch
  • Ninja Scarf | PC
  • The Vox: Tower Defense | PC
  • Carrier Battles 4 Guadalcanal | PC, Mac
  • Kharon’s Crypt – Even Death May Die | PC
  • Burning Knight | PC, Mac
  • Virus Blast | PC

Samedi 6 juin

  • Potata: Fairy Flower | Switch
  • Super Holobunnies: Pause Cafe | Switch
  • Paradox | PC

Dimanche 7 juin

  • Autumn-Chess | PC

