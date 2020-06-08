Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...