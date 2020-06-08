Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Nouvelle salve de sorties avec la nouvelle semaine qui arrive. On vous livre la liste des nouveautés.
Alors qu’il était une exclusivité de l’Epic Games Store, Satisfactory débarque sur Steam cette semaine.
A côté de ce titre, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 8 juin
- Pixel Bombs | PC
- Cannonship | PC
- Heretic’s Lot: Prologue | PC
- Edge of Dreams | PC
- Satisfactory | PC
- Cute Triplets | PC
Mardi 9 juin
- 1971 Project Helios | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ys: Memories of Celceta | PS4
- Jump King | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Project Warlock | PS4
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor | PS4, Xbox One
- HopBound | PC
- P.A.I.N.T | PC
- Pussy Puzzle | PC, Mac
- The Dark Eye: Book of Heroes | PC
Mercredi 10 juin
- Demon’s Tier+ | Xbox One
- Gunbird 2 | PC
- Isle of Spirits | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Firechief | PS4
- Firefighters – Airport Heroes | PS4
- Pity Pit | PS4
- Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game | PC, Mac
- Drekirokr – Dusk of the Dragon | PC
Jeudi 11 juin
- Evan’s Remains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Project Warlock | Switch
- Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection | PC
- Beyond Blue | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Samurai Shodown | PC
- Ancestors Legacy | Switch
- Depth of Extinction | PS4
- Glass Masquerade Double Pack | Switch
- Magazine Mogul | Switch
- Jumper Starman | PC
Vendredi 12 juin
- Warborn | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Project Warlock | Xbox One
- Goosebumps: Dead Of Night | Xbox One, PC
- Zaccaria Pinball | PS4
- Super Soccer Blast | PS4
- House Flipper | Switch
- Pew Pew | Switch
- Half Dead | Switch
- Dots 8 | Switch
- Rogue Robots | Switch
- Super Toy Cars 2 | Switch
- Inops | PC
- NewCity | PC
- Warren The Warlock | PC
- ACT | PC
Samedi 13 juin
- Whisper | PC
- Widgets and Gidgets | PC
