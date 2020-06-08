Home / Toute l'actu / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 8 Juin 2020 9:53 Toute l'actu Laisser un commentaire

Nouvelle salve de sorties avec la nouvelle semaine qui arrive. On vous livre la liste des nouveautés.

Alors qu’il était une exclusivité de l’Epic Games Store, Satisfactory débarque sur Steam cette semaine.

A côté de ce titre, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 8 juin

  • Pixel Bombs | PC
  • Cannonship | PC
  • Heretic’s Lot: Prologue | PC
  • Edge of Dreams | PC
  • Satisfactory | PC
  • Cute Triplets | PC

Mardi 9 juin

  • 1971 Project Helios | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Ys: Memories of Celceta | PS4
  • Jump King | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Project Warlock | PS4
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor | PS4, Xbox One
  • HopBound | PC
  • P.A.I.N.T | PC
  • Pussy Puzzle | PC, Mac
  • The Dark Eye: Book of Heroes | PC

Mercredi 10 juin

  • Demon’s Tier+ | Xbox One
  • Gunbird 2 | PC
  • Isle of Spirits | Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Firechief | PS4
  • Firefighters – Airport Heroes | PS4
  • Pity Pit | PS4
  • Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game | PC, Mac
  • Drekirokr – Dusk of the Dragon | PC

Jeudi 11 juin

  • Evan’s Remains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Project Warlock | Switch
  • Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection | PC
  • Beyond Blue | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Samurai Shodown | PC
  • Ancestors Legacy | Switch
  • Depth of Extinction | PS4
  • Glass Masquerade Double Pack | Switch
  • Magazine Mogul | Switch
  • Jumper Starman | PC

Vendredi 12 juin

  • Warborn | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Project Warlock | Xbox One
  • Goosebumps: Dead Of Night | Xbox One, PC
  • Zaccaria Pinball | PS4
  • Super Soccer Blast | PS4
  • House Flipper | Switch
  • Pew Pew | Switch
  • Half Dead | Switch
  • Dots 8 | Switch
  • Rogue Robots | Switch
  • Super Toy Cars 2 | Switch
  • Inops | PC
  • NewCity | PC
  • Warren The Warlock | PC
  • ACT | PC

Samedi 13 juin

  • Whisper | PC
  • Widgets and Gidgets | PC

A propos Eric Rivera

Eric Rivera
Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

Voir aussi...

Remmant : From the Ashes : Swamps of Corsus enfin sur nos consoles

L’attente fut longue, mais c’est fait, le DLC Swamps of Corsus, disponible depuis le mois …

eFootball PES 2020 : la mise-à-jour UEFA EURO 2020™ est désormais disponible

Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. lance aujourd’hui le DLC UEFA EURO 2020™, inclus dans le Data …

Célébrez le plus grand pilote F1 de tous les temps, avec la Deluxe Schumacher Edition de F1 2020

Codemasters est fier de dévoiler aujourd’hui, une nouvelle vidéo consacrée à l’actuel détenteur du record du championnat du monde …

S2Pmag Forums Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
  • Auteur
    Articles
  • Auteur
    Articles
Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
Répondre à: Gaming, les sorties de la semaine
Vos informations:




© S2PMag.ch 2020
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :