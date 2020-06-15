Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

C’est reparti pour un tour avec les sorties de la semaine. C’est un bon gros blockbuster qui nous attend, en plus de pas mal d’autres titres intéressants.
L’hautement attendu The Last Of Us Part 2 arrive cette semaine après avoir été reporté plus tôt cette année.
On pourra donc se lancer dans les nouvelles aventures de Joël et Ellie, dans des graphismes somptueux et une narration aux petits oignons, comme en ont le secret les studios de Naughty Dog.
Pour le reste, et il y en a pas mal, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:
Lundi 15 juin
- Robot Island | PC, Mac
- Pac and the Tumbling Seed Box | PC, Mac
- Sqwark! A Nutty Adventure | PC
- Barn Finders | PC
- Oik 3D | PC
- Griftlands | PC
- Lithium City | PC
Mardi 16 juin
- Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PS4, Switch
- Darius Cozmic Collection Console | PS4, Switch
- Colt Canyon | Xbox One
- Summer In Mara | Switch, PC
- The Waylanders | PC
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PC
- Disintegration | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Desperados III | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Velucity | PC
- Carrots and Cream | PC
- Viticulture Essential Edtion | PC, Mac
- Choco Pixel 6 | PC
- The Forgotten Land | PC
- Wordle | PC
Mercredi 17 juin
- Across The Grooves | Switch, PC, Mac
- Alwa’s Legacy | PC, Mac
- Timberman VS | Xbox One
- Radio Squid | Xbox One
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition | Switch
- I dream of you and ice cream | Switch
- Nohra | PC
- Curious Expedition 2 | PC
- Last Battle: Order from Caos | PC
- Blockicker | PC, Mac
- Haxity | PC
- Project Starship X | PC, Mac
- Beer | PC
Jeudi 18 juin
- Ruiner | Switch
- West of Dead | Xbox One, PC
- Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2| PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Waking | Xbox One, PC
- Klaus | Switch
- One Way Heroics Plus | Switch
- Aery – LIttle Bird Adventure | Switch
- Polandball: Can Into Space | Switch
- My Butler | Switch
- Hawkoniwa Explorer Plus | Switch
- Push The Crate 2 | Switch
- Endless Fables: Dark Moor | Switch
- Working Zombies | Switch
- Best Friend Forever | Switch
- Destrobots | Switch
- Space Mouse 2 | PC
- Saint Kotar | The Yellow Mask
- Bourbon Empire | PC
- Heavy Rain | PC – Steam
- Detroit: Become Human | PC – Steam
- Beyond: Two Souls | PC – Steam
- Outer Wilds | PC – Steam
- Q-A Neon Platformer | PC
- Westmark Manor | PC
- Landers: Black Moon | PC, Mac
- Something Ate My Alien | PC, Mac
- Duck Life: Adventure | PC, Mac
- Tainted Grail | PC
Vendredi 19 juin
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters | PS4, Switch
- Radio Squid | Switch
- Burnout Paradise Remastered | Switch
- Railway Empire | Switch
- Flying Red Barrel: The Diary of a Little Aviator | PC
- Hard West | Xbox One
- The Academy | PC
- The Last of Us Part 2 | PS4
- Supper Soccer Blast | Switch
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters | Switch
- Bugzl | PC
- Cannon Father | PC, Mac
- Isolation Story | PC
- BRDG | PC
- Flowers Garden Solitaire | PC
- The Academy: The First Riddle | PC, Mac
Samedi 20 juin
- Furs of Fury | PC, Mac
