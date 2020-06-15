Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Partager Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

C’est reparti pour un tour avec les sorties de la semaine. C’est un bon gros blockbuster qui nous attend, en plus de pas mal d’autres titres intéressants.

L’hautement attendu The Last Of Us Part 2 arrive cette semaine après avoir été reporté plus tôt cette année.

On pourra donc se lancer dans les nouvelles aventures de Joël et Ellie, dans des graphismes somptueux et une narration aux petits oignons, comme en ont le secret les studios de Naughty Dog.

Pour le reste, et il y en a pas mal, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:

Lundi 15 juin

Robot Island | PC, Mac

Pac and the Tumbling Seed Box | PC, Mac

Sqwark! A Nutty Adventure | PC

Barn Finders | PC

Oik 3D | PC

Griftlands | PC

Lithium City | PC

Mardi 16 juin

Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PS4, Switch

Darius Cozmic Collection Console | PS4, Switch

Colt Canyon | Xbox One

Summer In Mara | Switch, PC

The Waylanders | PC

Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PC

Disintegration | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Desperados III | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Velucity | PC

Carrots and Cream | PC

Viticulture Essential Edtion | PC, Mac

Choco Pixel 6 | PC

The Forgotten Land | PC

Wordle | PC

Mercredi 17 juin

Across The Grooves | Switch, PC, Mac

Alwa’s Legacy | PC, Mac

Timberman VS | Xbox One

Radio Squid | Xbox One

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition | Switch

I dream of you and ice cream | Switch

Nohra | PC

Curious Expedition 2 | PC

Last Battle: Order from Caos | PC

Blockicker | PC, Mac

Haxity | PC

Project Starship X | PC, Mac

Beer | PC

Jeudi 18 juin

Ruiner | Switch

West of Dead | Xbox One, PC

Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2| PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Waking | Xbox One, PC

Klaus | Switch

One Way Heroics Plus | Switch

Aery – LIttle Bird Adventure | Switch

Polandball: Can Into Space | Switch

My Butler | Switch

Hawkoniwa Explorer Plus | Switch

Push The Crate 2 | Switch

Endless Fables: Dark Moor | Switch

Working Zombies | Switch

Best Friend Forever | Switch

Destrobots | Switch

Space Mouse 2 | PC

Saint Kotar | The Yellow Mask

Bourbon Empire | PC

Heavy Rain | PC – Steam

Detroit: Become Human | PC – Steam

Beyond: Two Souls | PC – Steam

Outer Wilds | PC – Steam

Q-A Neon Platformer | PC

Westmark Manor | PC

Landers: Black Moon | PC, Mac

Something Ate My Alien | PC, Mac

Duck Life: Adventure | PC, Mac

Tainted Grail | PC

Vendredi 19 juin

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters | PS4, Switch

Radio Squid | Switch

Burnout Paradise Remastered | Switch

Railway Empire | Switch

Flying Red Barrel: The Diary of a Little Aviator | PC

Hard West | Xbox One

The Academy | PC

The Last of Us Part 2 | PS4

Supper Soccer Blast | Switch

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters | Switch

Bugzl | PC

Cannon Father | PC, Mac

Isolation Story | PC

BRDG | PC

Flowers Garden Solitaire | PC

The Academy: The First Riddle | PC, Mac

Samedi 20 juin