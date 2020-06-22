Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Et c’est reparti pour une nouvelle semaine de sorties de jeux vidéo!
Après avoir été un peu retardée, la sortie de Star Wars Episode I: Racer se fait finalement sur PS4 et Switch. Dans le passé, on avait droit à des titres comme Star Wars Demolition et Super Bombad Racing, soit un bon nombre de titres basés sur des véhicules de Star Wars, et c’était pas mal. Voilà qui devrait donc en combler quelques uns.
A côté de Star Wars Episode I: Racer, d’autre sorties sont de la partie. En voici la liste exhaustive:
Lundi 22 juin
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 | PC
- Coaster | PS4
- Sword and Sandals: Spartacus | Switch
- Gees vs Cthulhu | PC
- Low Poly Forces | PC
- Alien Cat 3 | PC
- Ur Game: The Game of Ancient Gods | PC
- Card Blitz: WWII | PC
- Hylics 2 | PC, Mac
- Secret Government | PC, Mac
- Run! Grandpa! Run! | PC
Mardi 23 juin
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom-Rehydrated | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Star Wars Episode 1: Racer | PS4, Switch
- Assetto Corsa Competizione | PS4, Xbox One
- Tower of Time | PS4
- Pokemon Cafe Mix | Switch, iOS, Android
- Little Town Hero | PS4
- Octonaut | PS4
- Ultracore | PS4, Switch
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour | Switch
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu | PS4
- Conjurer Andy’s Repeatable Dungeon | Switch
- Hi-Score Boi | PC
- Beaver Fun River Run – Steam Edition | PC
- Escape From Cosmic Abyss | PC
- Card Hog | PC
- The Innsmouth Curse | PC, Mac
- Viking Chronicles: Tale of The Lost Queen | PC
- Sharecare YOU | PC
Mercredi 24 juin
- Night Call | Xbox One, Switch
- Octonaut | Xbox One
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu | Xbox One
- Ninjala | Switch
- Firefighters: Airport Heroes | PS4
- AntVentor | Switch
- Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! | Switch
- Nofrills Klondike Solitaire | PC, Mac
- I dream of you and ice cream | PC
- Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition | PC, Mac
Jeudi 25 juin
- Mr. Driller – DrillLand | Switch
- Tower of Time | Switch
- Observation | Xbox One
- The Almost Gone | Switch, PC
- Keen: One Girl Army | PC, Mac
- Brigandine | The Legend of Runersia | Switch
- Blair Witch | Switch
- The Messenger | Xbox One
- Miden Tower | Switch
- Grimshade | Switch
- POLID SAGA | Switch
- Towaga: Among Shadows | Switch
- Urban Trial Tricky | Switch
- Pachi Pachi On A Roll | Switch
- United | Switch
- The Forgotten Land | Switch
- Iron Wings | Switch
- Poopdie – Chapter One | Switch
- Collar X Malice | Switch
- Truck and Logistics Simulator | Switch
- God Hates Us | PC
- Mirt Tales of the Cold Land | PC, Mac
Vendredi 26 juin
- Yes, Your Grace | Xbox One, Switch
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu | Switch
- Tower of Time | Xbox One
- Super Toy Cars 2 | PS4
- City Driver Simulator | Switch
- Urban Flow | Switch
- Sudoky | Switch
- Dreams Keeper Solitaire | PC, Mac
- Hard Driver | PC
- Hard Driver 2 | PC
- BAFF F | PC
- Click Monster | PC
- Ancient Evil | PC
- Dim Glow | PC
Samedi 27 juin
- Quell Zen | Switch
- A Day Without Me | PC
Dimanche 28 juin
- Xmas Presents | PC
- Impossible Target | PC
- Don’t Fall Asleep | PC
