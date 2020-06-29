Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

29 Juin 2020

L’été s’installe, et à défaut de pouvoir partir dans de lointaines contrées, on est bien contents de retrouver de nouvelles sorties de jeux vidéo.

Cette semaine, grâce à la sortie de Iron Man VR sur PS4, nul besoin d’être un milliardaire pour voler dans une armure et combattre les méchants.

Ce retour dans le monde de la VR est également accompagné de toute une flopée de nouveautés qui déroulent tout du long des 7 prochains jours.

En voici, comme d’habitude, la liste exhaustive qui devrait vous permettre de trouver votre bonheur:

Lundi 29 juin

  • Blaster Master Zero | PS4
  • Blaster Master Zero 2 | PS4
  • Golf On Mars | PC, Mac
  • Project Senko | PC
  • The Night Fisherman | PC, Mac
  • Alien Cat 4 | PC
  • Voidspace | PC, Mac

Mardi 30 juin

  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III | Switch
  • Little Town Hero | PC
  • Hunting Simulator 2 | PS4, Xbox One
  • Strikers 1945 III | PC
  • the StoryTale | Switch
  • Twelve Containers | PC

Mercredi 1er juillet

  • Trackmania | PC
  • My Bewitching Perfume | Switch
  • Droid Guier | PC
  • Carrier Trail | PC, Mac
  • CasinoLife Poker | PC
  • Flatland Vol. 2 | PC
  • Karakia Shooter | PC
  • Baby Dino Adventures | PC, Mac
  • Thrust Legend | PC
  • Chair Fucking Simulator | PC
  • Deadsigns | PC
  • Dungeons & Bombs | PC

Jeudi 2 juillet

  • Moonray | PC
  • The Otterman Empire | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Keen: One Girl Army | Switch
  • Caretaker | Switch
  • Biped | Switch
  • Pool Slide Story | Switch
  • Couch Co-op Bundle Vol. 2 | Switch
  • Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 | Switch
  • Infliction: Extended Cut | Switch
  • No Cure | PC
  • Vectormirror 0 | PC
  • Robot Invasion | PC
  • Robo Terror | PC

Vendredi 3 juillet

  • Clash Force | Xbox One, Switch
  • Demolish & Build | Xbox One
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR | PSVR
  • Alphadia Genesis | Xbox One
  • Singled out | Switch
  • Infini | Switch
  • Ghost Grab 3000 | Switch
  • Monster Blast | PC
  • Unicorn Dream | PC

Samedi 4 juillet

  • Zombies Ruined My Day | Switch

Dimanche 5 juillet

  • Parking Attendant | PC
  • WestLand Adventure | PC

