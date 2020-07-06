Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Et on rempile pour une nouvelle semaine de sorties de jeux vidéo en ce bel été!

Cette semaine, notre coup de coeur va à Deadly Premonition 2 qui débarque sur Switch, dans une séquelle du culte et classique survival horror titre éponyme.

A côté de ce titre, nous vous laissons avec l’habituelle liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:

Lundi 6 juillet

  • Gerty | Switch
  • Twin-Turbo Supercharged Nitro-Fueled Papamobile | PC
  • Monster Logic | PC
  • Maze Banquet | PC
  • RITE | PC

Mardi 7 juillet

  • Catherine: Full Body | Switch
  • Lanternium | Xbox One
  • Superliminal | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Escape Game: Fort Boyard | Switch
  • Warfare 1944 | PC
  • The Protectors of Deya | PC
  • Space Wave Race | PC, Mac
  • Astronomia | PC, Mac
  • Box Factory | PC

Mercredi 8 juillet

  • Robozarro | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Vigor | Switch
  • Contract Killers | PC
  • Bananas Academy’s Psyber | PC, Mac

Jeudi 9 juillet

  • CrossCode | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Shakedown: Hawaii | Wii
  • Elden: Path of the Forgotten | Switch
  • Crowdy Farm Puzzle | Switch
  • Laraan | Switch
  • Dangerous Relationship | Switch
  • Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers | Switch
  • Demon’s Rise-War for the Deep | Switch
  • 1993 Shenandoah | Switch
  • Trouble Days | Switch
  • Primal Light | PC, Mac
  • Soda Dungeon 2 | PC

Vendredi 10 juillet

  • The Great Perhaps | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Distraint 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire | Xbox One, PC
  • Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • NASCAR Heat 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Budget Cuts | PS4
  • F1 2020 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
  • Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise | Switch
  • Gas Station: Highway Services | Switch
  • Creepy Tale | Switch
  • Realm of Heroes | PC
  • Winter’s Trumpet | PC, Mac
  • Dungeons & Guns | PC, Mac
  • Lone Land | PC
  • Hungry Boy | PC
  • Rock Paper SHIFT | PC

Samedi 11 juillet

  • Button Soccer League | PC

