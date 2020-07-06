Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Et on rempile pour une nouvelle semaine de sorties de jeux vidéo en ce bel été!
Cette semaine, notre coup de coeur va à Deadly Premonition 2 qui débarque sur Switch, dans une séquelle du culte et classique survival horror titre éponyme.
A côté de ce titre, nous vous laissons avec l’habituelle liste exhaustive des sorties de la semaine:
Lundi 6 juillet
- Gerty | Switch
- Twin-Turbo Supercharged Nitro-Fueled Papamobile | PC
- Monster Logic | PC
- Maze Banquet | PC
- RITE | PC
Mardi 7 juillet
- Catherine: Full Body | Switch
- Lanternium | Xbox One
- Superliminal | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Escape Game: Fort Boyard | Switch
- Warfare 1944 | PC
- The Protectors of Deya | PC
- Space Wave Race | PC, Mac
- Astronomia | PC, Mac
- Box Factory | PC
Mercredi 8 juillet
- Robozarro | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Vigor | Switch
- Contract Killers | PC
- Bananas Academy’s Psyber | PC, Mac
Jeudi 9 juillet
- CrossCode | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Shakedown: Hawaii | Wii
- Elden: Path of the Forgotten | Switch
- Crowdy Farm Puzzle | Switch
- Laraan | Switch
- Dangerous Relationship | Switch
- Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers | Switch
- Demon’s Rise-War for the Deep | Switch
- 1993 Shenandoah | Switch
- Trouble Days | Switch
- Primal Light | PC, Mac
- Soda Dungeon 2 | PC
Vendredi 10 juillet
- The Great Perhaps | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Distraint 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire | Xbox One, PC
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- NASCAR Heat 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Budget Cuts | PS4
- F1 2020 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise | Switch
- Gas Station: Highway Services | Switch
- Creepy Tale | Switch
- Realm of Heroes | PC
- Winter’s Trumpet | PC, Mac
- Dungeons & Guns | PC, Mac
- Lone Land | PC
- Hungry Boy | PC
- Rock Paper SHIFT | PC
Samedi 11 juillet
- Button Soccer League | PC
