Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Nouvelle semaine de sorties à placer sous le signe du Japon féodal. On affûte ses katanas et on se jette à l’eau !
Cette semaine est celle de la sortie de Ghost of Tsushima, une des dernières grosses sorties exclusives de la PS4 avant que la PS5 ne déboule.
A côté de ce titre à n’en point douter alléchant, d’autres sorties sont aux menu, qu’on vous liste de manière exhaustive ci-après :
Lundi 13 juillet
- Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon | PC
- One Dog Story | PC
- Colour Flux | PC, Mac
- The Falling Tower | PC
- WWII Partisanen | PC
- Sheep Island | PC
Mardi 14 juillet
- void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium | PS4, Switch
- Death Stranding | PC
- Neon Abyss | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Kingdom Majestic | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | Switch, PC
- Rocket Arena | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Pangeon | Switch
- Reforged TD | PC
- Ultimate Truco | PC
- Modest Hero | PC
- Day Island | PC
Mercredi 15 juillet
- Ooblets | Xbox One, PC
- REZ PLZ | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Ultra Hat Dimension | Xbox One
- Bossgard | Switch
- Pandora Galaxy | PC
- Beat The Machine | PC
- Nowhere New | PC, Mac
- The Old West Savior | PC
- Dave-Man | PC, Mac
Jeudi 16 juillet
- Radical Rabbit Stew | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Neversong | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Beyond A Steel Sky | PC
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- We Should Talk | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- #Funtime | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Dunk Lords | Xbox One
- Forager | Xbox One
- Waifu Uncovered | Switch
- Caretaker | Switch
- Never Breakup | Switch
- Tanky Tanks | Switch
- Home Run High | Switch
- Explosive Dinosaurs | Switch
- Get 10 Quest | Switch
- My Koi | PC
- SCAR | PC
- Hunting Simulator | PC
Vendredi 17 juillet
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Drake Hollow | Xbox One, PC
- Ghost of Tsushima | PS4
- Ultra Hat Dimension | Switch
- Starlit Adventures | Switch
- Paper Mario: The Origami King | Switch
- Death Come True | PC
- Fault | PC
- I, AI | PC
