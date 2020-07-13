Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 13 Juil 2020 9:34 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Nouvelle semaine de sorties à placer sous le signe du Japon féodal. On affûte ses katanas et on se jette à l’eau !

Cette semaine est celle de la sortie de Ghost of Tsushima, une des dernières grosses sorties exclusives de la PS4 avant que la PS5 ne déboule.

A côté de ce titre à n’en point douter alléchant, d’autres sorties sont aux menu, qu’on vous liste de manière exhaustive ci-après :

Lundi 13 juillet

  • Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon | PC
  • One Dog Story | PC
  • Colour Flux | PC, Mac
  • The Falling Tower | PC
  • WWII Partisanen | PC
  • Sheep Island | PC

Mardi 14 juillet

  • void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium | PS4, Switch
  • Death Stranding | PC
  • Neon Abyss | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Kingdom Majestic | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | Switch, PC
  • Rocket Arena | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Pangeon | Switch
  • Reforged TD | PC
  • Ultimate Truco | PC
  • Modest Hero | PC
  • Day Island | PC

Mercredi 15 juillet

  • Ooblets | Xbox One, PC
  • REZ PLZ | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Ultra Hat Dimension | Xbox One
  • Bossgard | Switch
  • Pandora Galaxy | PC
  • Beat The Machine | PC
  • Nowhere New | PC, Mac
  • The Old West Savior | PC
  • Dave-Man | PC, Mac

Jeudi 16 juillet

  • Radical Rabbit Stew | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Neversong | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Beyond A Steel Sky | PC
  • Superhot: Mind Control Delete | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • We Should Talk | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • #Funtime | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Dunk Lords | Xbox One
  • Forager | Xbox One
  • Waifu Uncovered | Switch
  • Caretaker | Switch
  • Never Breakup | Switch
  • Tanky Tanks | Switch
  • Home Run High | Switch
  • Explosive Dinosaurs | Switch
  • Get 10 Quest | Switch
  • My Koi | PC
  • SCAR | PC
  • Hunting Simulator | PC

Vendredi 17 juillet

  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Drake Hollow | Xbox One, PC
  • Ghost of Tsushima | PS4
  • Ultra Hat Dimension | Switch
  • Starlit Adventures | Switch
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King | Switch
  • Death Come True | PC
  • Ultra Hat Dimension | Switch
  • Fault | PC
  • I, AI | PC

A propos Eric Rivera

Eric Rivera
Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

Voir aussi...

Microsoft Flight Simulator : décollage calé au mois d’août

Ça y est Microsoft Flight Simulator tient enfin sa date de sortie sur PC. Après …

Le contenu de la saison 1 révélé de Rocket Arena, ainsi que de nouvelles vidéos de gameplay

EA et Final Strike Games ont révélé tout le contenu explosif de la saison 1 du …

Avis Express – The Last of Us Part II

Attendu de pied ferme, la suite de l’excellent The Last of Us est disponible depuis …

S2Pmag Forums Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
  • Auteur
    Articles
  • Auteur
    Articles
Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
Répondre à: Gaming, les sorties de la semaine
Vos informations:




© S2PMag.ch 2020
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :