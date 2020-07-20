Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 20 Juil 2020 9:23 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Alors que bon nombre de gamers ont échangé leur joypad contre une serviette de bain, des titres se bousculent encore au portillon dans une nouvelle semaine de sortie de jeux…

Cette semaine fait la part belle à une petite production, loin des triple A. Carrion est un titre dans lequel on incarne un géant qui doit tuer de méchants humains. De quoi se défouler sans limite.

A côté de ça, la semaine nous promet d’autre titres, que nous vous listons ci-après de manière exhaustive:

Lundi 20 juillet

  • Sol Divide: Sword of Darkness | PC
  • Mighty Fling | PC, Mac
  • Elliot | PC
  • Work Trip | PC
  • Angkor: Celebrations | PC, Mac
  • Gel-Tank | PC
  • Kalidazkoph | PC

Mardi 21 juillet

  • Panzer Paladin | Switch, PC
  • Liquid Sunshine | Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Rock of Ages III: Make & Break | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
  • Rainswept | PS4
  • The Laundry | PC
  • KHIO | PC
  • Nerve | PC
  • GolfTopia | PC

Mercredi 22 juillet

  • Creaks | PC, Mac
  • Necrobarista | PC
  • Aircraft Evolution | Xbox One
  • Dragon: Marked For Death | PS4
  • Rainswept | Xbox One
  • Vagrus: The Riven Realms | PC
  • Dr. Atominus | PC
  • Booth | PC, Mac
  • Cosmos | PC
  • Kebab Simulator | PC
  • THE IMPOSSIBLE | PC, Mac
  • Dungeon Scale | PC
  • Cyber Complex | Switch

Jeudi 23 juillet

  • Crysis: Remastered | Switch
  • Carrion | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Roki | PC
  • Space Mouse 2 | PC
  • Gnomes & Co: The Art of The Build | PC
  • Artificer: Science of Magic | PC
  • Against The Moon: Prologue | PC, Mac
  • GERRMS | Switch
  • Epic Word Search Collection 2 | Switch
  • Aeolis Tournament | Switch
  • Quiplash | Switch
  • Sushi Reversi | Switch
  • Fibbage XL | Switch

Vendredi 24 juillet

  • Tanneberg | PS4, Xbox One
  • Rainswept | Switch
  • Dex | Switch
  • Max and The Book of Chaos | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Paper Beast | PC
  • Allison’s Diary: Rebirth | Xbox One
  • What Trash? | PC
  • Pitcher and the Whale | PC
  • Penny’s Path | PC
  • HUNTERS All Star Battle | PC
  • PillPop| PC, Mac
  • Sunset Shapes | PC
  • TOXICANT | PC
  • Vibrant Venture | PC, Mac
  • Beast Brigade | PC
  • Candy Disaster | PC
  • Dungeon Warriors | PC
  • Detective Driver: Miami Files | Switch
  • Mittleborg: City of Mages | Switch
  • Jisei: The First Case | Switch
  • Colloc | Switch
  • Need a Packet? | Switch

Samedi 25 juillet

  • Henosis | PC, Mac
  • Sweetest Thing | PC
  • Painted Legend II | PC
  • Cubicity | Switch

Dimanche 26 juillet

  • Guess Pictures -Animals | PC

A propos Eric Rivera

Eric Rivera
Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

Voir aussi...

Nintendo Direct Mini : Partner Showcase

Alors que l’attention des joueurs est plus ou moins tournée vers la guerre qui se …

Xbox series X : pas d’exclusivité pendant 2 ans et date pour le XCloud

Microsoft ne cesse de continuer sa communication et d’envahir l’espace médiatique autour de ses projets …

Les héros de Liberl et Crossbell se joignent à la Classe VII dans The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV

NIS America dévoile aujourd’hui un nouveau trailer pour The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV consacré …

S2Pmag Forums Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
  • Auteur
    Articles
  • Auteur
    Articles
Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
Répondre à: Gaming, les sorties de la semaine
Vos informations:




© S2PMag.ch 2020
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :