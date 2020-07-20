Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Alors que bon nombre de gamers ont échangé leur joypad contre une serviette de bain, des titres se bousculent encore au portillon dans une nouvelle semaine de sortie de jeux…
Cette semaine fait la part belle à une petite production, loin des triple A. Carrion est un titre dans lequel on incarne un géant qui doit tuer de méchants humains. De quoi se défouler sans limite.
A côté de ça, la semaine nous promet d’autre titres, que nous vous listons ci-après de manière exhaustive:
Lundi 20 juillet
- Sol Divide: Sword of Darkness | PC
- Mighty Fling | PC, Mac
- Elliot | PC
- Work Trip | PC
- Angkor: Celebrations | PC, Mac
- Gel-Tank | PC
- Kalidazkoph | PC
Mardi 21 juillet
- Panzer Paladin | Switch, PC
- Liquid Sunshine | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Rock of Ages III: Make & Break | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia, PC
- Rainswept | PS4
- The Laundry | PC
- KHIO | PC
- Nerve | PC
- GolfTopia | PC
Mercredi 22 juillet
- Creaks | PC, Mac
- Necrobarista | PC
- Aircraft Evolution | Xbox One
- Dragon: Marked For Death | PS4
- Rainswept | Xbox One
- Vagrus: The Riven Realms | PC
- Dr. Atominus | PC
- Booth | PC, Mac
- Cosmos | PC
- Kebab Simulator | PC
- THE IMPOSSIBLE | PC, Mac
- Dungeon Scale | PC
- Cyber Complex | Switch
Jeudi 23 juillet
- Crysis: Remastered | Switch
- Carrion | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Roki | PC
- Space Mouse 2 | PC
- Gnomes & Co: The Art of The Build | PC
- Artificer: Science of Magic | PC
- Against The Moon: Prologue | PC, Mac
- GERRMS | Switch
- Epic Word Search Collection 2 | Switch
- Aeolis Tournament | Switch
- Quiplash | Switch
- Sushi Reversi | Switch
- Fibbage XL | Switch
Vendredi 24 juillet
- Tanneberg | PS4, Xbox One
- Rainswept | Switch
- Dex | Switch
- Max and The Book of Chaos | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Paper Beast | PC
- Allison’s Diary: Rebirth | Xbox One
- What Trash? | PC
- Pitcher and the Whale | PC
- Penny’s Path | PC
- HUNTERS All Star Battle | PC
- PillPop| PC, Mac
- Sunset Shapes | PC
- TOXICANT | PC
- Vibrant Venture | PC, Mac
- Beast Brigade | PC
- Candy Disaster | PC
- Dungeon Warriors | PC
- Detective Driver: Miami Files | Switch
- Mittleborg: City of Mages | Switch
- Jisei: The First Case | Switch
- Colloc | Switch
- Need a Packet? | Switch
Samedi 25 juillet
- Henosis | PC, Mac
- Sweetest Thing | PC
- Painted Legend II | PC
- Cubicity | Switch
Dimanche 26 juillet
- Guess Pictures -Animals | PC
