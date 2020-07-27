Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Qui dit nouvelle semaine dit nouvel arrivage de jeux bien frais pressés. On fait le point avec les sorties qui vont bien!

Le classique et culte Destroy All Humans! revient cette semaine avec une petite refonte graphique. Aucun souci, vous pouvez toujours y tuer des humains. Et des vaches!

A côté de ce titre très au look des années 50, de nombreux autres jeux sont au menu. En voici la liste exhaustive, comme d’habitude:

Lundi 27 juillet

  • Party Mashup | PC
  • CanCan The Game | PC
  • Milo’s Quest | PC
  • Intrepid Izzy | PC
  • Facility 47 | PC
  • Ad Agency Tycoon | PC
  • DuelVox | PC

Mardi 28 juillet

  • Ageless | Switch, PC
  • Othercide | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Cubers: Arena | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Destroy All Humans! | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Demon’s Tilt | PS4
  • Maid of Sker | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Samurai Shodwon NeoGeo Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Grounded | Xbox One, PC
  • Megadimension Neptunia VII | Switch
  • Lost Wing | PS4
  • Escape Game: Fort Boyard | PS4, Switch
  • Rugby Challenge 3 | Switch
  • Interrogation: You Will Be Deceived | Switch
  • Anetona | PC
  • Rocket Bots | PC
  • Schwerpunkt | PC
  • InMaze | PC
  • Hellraisers | PC

Mercredi 29 juillet

  • Lost Wing | Xbox One
  • Blightbound | PC
  • 112th Seed | Xbox One
  • Dual Gear | PC
  • Nicole | Xbox One
  • They Breathe | Switch
  • Cross The Moon | PC, Mac
  • House On The Hill | PC
  • An Interesting Journey of Monsieur | PC
  • Cardaclysm | PC
  • The Outcast Lovers | PC, Mac

Jeudi 30 juillet

  • Buried Stars | PS4, Switch
  • Hellpoint | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Nowhere Prophet | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 | Xbox One
  • Fight Crab | PC
  • Merchant of The Skies | Xbox One, Switch
  • Mobile Suit Gundam VS. Maxiboost ON | PS4
  • Dragon Blaze | PC
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch-Ultimate Edition | Switch
  • Hotel Sowls | Switch
  • Kingdom Rush | Switch
  • Sentinels of Freedom | Switch
  • Locomotion | Switch
  • Spiral Memoria – The Summer | Meet Myself | Switch
  • Imagination Practice | PC, Mac
  • Dragon Blaze | PC
  • Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC
  • SPROUT | PC
  • Thousand Threads | PC
  • Into A Dream | PC, Mac
  • Liberated | PC
  • Factory Runner | PC
  • Egg Rabbit | PC

Vendredi 31 juillet

  • Naught | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises | Xbox One, Switch
  • Fairy Tail | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Cat Quest + Cat Quest II Pawsome Pack | PS4, Switch
  • Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch- Ultimate Edition | Xbox One
  • Seasons of The Samurai | Xbox One
  • Lost Wing | Switch
  • Fae Tactics | PC
  • Swim Out | Xbox One
  • Dodo Peak | Switch
  • Paint Your Pet | Switch
  • Nicole | Switch
  • The Executioner | Switch
  • FootGoal! Tike Taka | Switch
  • Tiny Racer | Switch
  • Zango’s Shark Adventure | PC
  • ReBirth Online | PC
  • 7n7 | PC
  • Super Box Land Demake | PC
  • ARTHA: Epic Card Battle Game | PC
  • Fred3ric | PC
  • Rangers | PC
  • Gravity SQUARE | PC

Samedi 1er août

  • Robotic Learn | PC

