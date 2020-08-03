Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 3 Août 2020 9:27 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Bien que l’on soit entrés dans une période calme en ce qui concerne les sorties de grosses productions vidéoludiques, il y a encore de quoi faire pour passer le temps en termes de jeux qui arrivent.

Cette semaine, on notera surtout l’arrivée de Fall Guys sur PS4, la sortie d’un Fast & Furious ainsi que celle d’Horizon Zero Dawn sur PC.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties habituelle:

Mardi 4 août

  • Pixelbot Extreme | PS4
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout | PC, PS4
  • Relicta | Xbox One, PC, PS4
  • Skully | Xbox One, PC, Switch, PS4
  • Wizards: Wand of Epicosity | Xbox One
  • Hellbound | PC

Mercredi 5 août

  • The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare | Xbox One, PS4
  • Phantasy Star Online 2 | PC (Steam)
  • Mystery Mine | Xbox One, Switch
  • RogueCube | Xbox One, PS4
  • Steam Tactics | Xbox One, Switch, PS4

Jeudi 6 août

  • Aery—Broken Memories | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Clan N | Xbox One, PC, Switch, PS4
  • It Lurks Below | Xbox One
  • UnderMine | Xbox One, PC
  • Titan Glory | Switch
  • Memory Lane | Switch
  • Crowdy Farm Rush | Switch
  • Kukkoro Days | Switch
  • Frontline Zed | Switch
  • Drink More Glurp | Switch, PC
  • Instant Sports Summer Games | Switch
  • Alphadia Genesis | Switch
  • Cruel Bands Career | Switch
  • Ultra Food Mess | Switch

Vendredi 7 août

  • Horizon Zero Dawn | PC
  • Swimsanity | Xbox One, PC, Switch (Aug 6)
  • RogueCube | Switch
  • Fast & Furious Crossroads | Xbox One, PS4, PC
  • HardCube | Xbox One
  • WarriOrb | Xbox One
  • City Bus Driving Simulator | Switch
  • Wordify | Switch

A propos Eric Rivera

Eric Rivera
Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

Voir aussi...

Halo Infinite : le multijoueur en Free-To-Play

Depuis sa présentation lors du dernier Xbox Games Showcase, Halo Infinite ne cesse d’être sur …

Netflix annonce un film Beyong Good & Evil

Alors que la communauté attend un réveil d’Ubisoft pour enfin donner des informations autour de …

Battletoads : les grenouilles sont enfin de sortie

Discret depuis sa dernière apparition à l’édition 2019 de la Gamescom, le reboot de la …

S2Pmag Forums Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
  • Auteur
    Articles
  • Auteur
    Articles
Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
Répondre à: Gaming, les sorties de la semaine
Vos informations:




© S2PMag.ch 2020
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :