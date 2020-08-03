Bien que l’on soit entrés dans une période calme en ce qui concerne les sorties de grosses productions vidéoludiques, il y a encore de quoi faire pour passer le temps en termes de jeux qui arrivent.
Cette semaine, on notera surtout l’arrivée de Fall Guys sur PS4, la sortie d’un Fast & Furious ainsi que celle d’Horizon Zero Dawn sur PC.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties habituelle:
Mardi 4 août
- Pixelbot Extreme | PS4
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout | PC, PS4
- Relicta | Xbox One, PC, PS4
- Skully | Xbox One, PC, Switch, PS4
- Wizards: Wand of Epicosity | Xbox One
- Hellbound | PC
Mercredi 5 août
- The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare | Xbox One, PS4
- Phantasy Star Online 2 | PC (Steam)
- Mystery Mine | Xbox One, Switch
- RogueCube | Xbox One, PS4
- Steam Tactics | Xbox One, Switch, PS4
Jeudi 6 août
- Aery—Broken Memories | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Clan N | Xbox One, PC, Switch, PS4
- It Lurks Below | Xbox One
- UnderMine | Xbox One, PC
- Titan Glory | Switch
- Memory Lane | Switch
- Crowdy Farm Rush | Switch
- Kukkoro Days | Switch
- Frontline Zed | Switch
- Drink More Glurp | Switch, PC
- Instant Sports Summer Games | Switch
- Alphadia Genesis | Switch
- Cruel Bands Career | Switch
- Ultra Food Mess | Switch
Vendredi 7 août
- Horizon Zero Dawn | PC
- Swimsanity | Xbox One, PC, Switch (Aug 6)
- RogueCube | Switch
- Fast & Furious Crossroads | Xbox One, PS4, PC
- HardCube | Xbox One
- WarriOrb | Xbox One
- City Bus Driving Simulator | Switch
- Wordify | Switch
S2Pmag › Forums › Gaming, les sorties de la semaine