Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Tandis que la rentrée approche, c’est une nouvelle semaine plutôt calme du côté des grosses sorties qui nous attend.
La période se prête bien à ceux qui auraient des titres majeurs à terminer sur leurs consoles ou PC, tant les sorties sont de moindre envergure cette semaine.
On notera toutefois l’apparition d’un nouveau battle royale avec Hyper Scape qui débarque ces prochains jours.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties hebdomadaires:
Lundi 10 août
- Twist&Bounce | Switch
- Miracle Soduku | PC, Mac
- Mecha Destruction | PC
- Toy Tanks | PC
- Mealmates | PC, Mac
- Infernal Radiation | PC
- Adventure Mosaics: Small Islanders | PC, Mac
Mardi 11 août
- Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Infinite Combate | PS4, Switch
- Hyper Scape | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Prehistoric Dude | PS4, PC
- Brunch Club | PS4, Xbox One
- Southern Cross Battle Force | PC
- Find The Letter | PC
- Dungeon Throne | PC
- Astral Towers | PC
- Willy Morgan and The Curse of Bone Town | PC
- Drag | PC
Mercredi 12 août
- Banner of the Maid | PS4, Switch
- Zero Strain | PS4, Xbox One
- Volta-X | Switch, PC
- Escape From Tethys | Xbox One, Switch
- Prehistoric Dude | Xbox One
- Metamorphosis | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- NEAR DEADline | PC, Mac
- Rubicon | PC
- Fight With Love – deckbuilder datingsim | PC, Mac
- Popup Dungeon | PC
- Autoland | PC
- Eternal Hope | PC
Jeudi 13 août
- Bite The Bullet | Switch, PC, Mac
- Ever Forward | PC
- Boomerang Fu | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Faeria | Xbox One, Switch
- Troy: A Total War Saga | PC, Mac
- The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines | Xbox One
- Darkestville Castle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Alto Collection | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Dying Light: Hellraid | PC
- Through The Darkest of Times | Xbox One
- Zero Strain | Switch
- Kill It With Fire | PC
- Double Kick Heroes | Switch
- Collar X Malie-Unlimted | Switch
- Big Dipper | Switch
- Pool Pro GOLD | Switch
- We Are Doomed | Switch
- Devious Dungeon Collection | Switch
- For The People | PC, Mac
- ZAAM | PC
- The Librarian (Special Edition) | PC, Mac
- The Square Key | PC
- RealFlight Trainer Edition | PC
- Kebab House | PC
- Gurobu | PC
Vendredi 14 août
- Car Mechanic Simulator Classic | Xbox One
- Dying Light: Hellraid | PS4, Xbox One
- Linn: Path of Orchards | Xbox One
- Eastern Exorcist | PC
- Of Tanks and Demons III | Xbox One, Switch
- The Explorer of Night | Xbox One
- Bite The Bullet | Xbox One
- Prehistoric Dude | Switch
- Cooking Simulator | Xbox One
- Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch
- Ramageddon | Switch
- Regina & Mac | Switch
- Roll The World | PC
- Tetron | PC
- Claw Crane Company | PC
- The Owl Quest | PC
- Antarctica 88 | PC
- Huh? And The Adventures of Something… | PC
Samedi 15 août
- Puzzle Angry Cat | PC
- Grude! Jump n Run | PC
Dimanche 16 août
- Clowns | PC
