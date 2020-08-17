Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Alors que pour bon nombre d’entre nous ce lundi rime avec rentrée, c’est aussi une nouvelle semaine de sorties vidéoludiques qui s’annonce.
Il faut bien se l’avouer, 2020 est une année terrible à bien des niveaux. Peut-être donne-t’elle envie à nombre d’entre nous de s’envoler vers des cieux plus cléments. C’est ce que nous propose dès cette semaine Flight Simulator qui revient dans une nouvelle version.
Bien évidemment, il y a d’autres sorties qui viennent enjoliver cette semaine, et, comme d’habitude, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive:
Lundi 17 août
- Cecconoid | Switch
- Gangster Empire: Vendetta | PC
- 100 Vacas | PC
- Epic Battles of History | PC
Mardi 18 août
- Rogue Legacy 2 | PC
- Manifold Garden | Xbox One
- Even the Ocean | PS4
- Death end re;Quest 2 | PC
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker | PS4, Xbox One
- Helheim Hassle | Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 | PC
- Mortal Shell | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- My Universe-My Baby | Switch
- Paper Shakespeare: The Legend of Rainbow Hollow | PC
- Fishhead Blueprint | PC
Mercredi 19 août
- She Sees Red Interactive Movie | Xbox One
- Even The Ocean | Xbox One
- Stones of the Revenant | Xbox One
- Beyond Enemy Lines 2 | Xbox One
- Norman’s Great Illusion | Xbox One, Switch
- Destropolis | PC
- Pendelum | PC
- Missing Time | PC, Mac
- Mushroom Picker Simulator | PC
- Flying Slime | PC
Jeudi 20 août
- Gleamlight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ogre Tale | PC
- Battletoads | Xbox One, PC
- Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Peaky Blinders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- FuzzBall | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Train Sim World 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- RPG Maker MZ | PC, Mac
- Retro Tanks | Switch
- Phoenotopia | Switch
- Bunny Adventure | Switch
- Chinese Parents | Switch
- Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl | Switch
- Kids: Farm Coloring | Switch
- Kwaidan – Azuma Manor Story | Switch
- Ellipsis | Switch
- Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC
- Eternal Hope | PC
- Half-Fly3 | PC
- Mystic Midway: Rest in Pieces | PC
- Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse | PC
- SuperNatural Duels | PC
- Endless Escape | PC
Vendredi 21 août
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash | Xbox One
- New Super Lucky’s Tale | PS4, Xbox One
- Party Panic | Xbox One
- The Blobs Fight! | Xbox One
- PGA Tour 2k21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Aokana: Four Rhythms Across The Blue | PS4, Switch
- Dungeon Scavenger | Xbox One
- Even The Ocean | Switch
- Paratopic | Switch
- One Line Coloring | Switch
- Indygo | Switch
- 4×4 Dirt Track | Switch
- Aokana – Four Rhythms Across The Blue | Switch
- The Dreamcatcher | PC
- Alien Cat 7 | PC
- Casus | PC
- Citadale-The Awakened Spirit | PC
- Shell Corp | PC
- Kwarn Armada Tactics | PC
- Space Bar at the End of the Galaxy | PC
Samedi 22 août
- Puzzle Bundle: 3 in 1 | Switch
- Space Monster | PC
Dimanche 23 août
- Anime Jigsaw Puzzles | PC
S2Pmag › Forums › Gaming, les sorties de la semaine