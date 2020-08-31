Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 31 Août 2020 10:29 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

L’été et la canicule montrent un peu de faiblesse en cette nouvelle semaine, bardée de nouvelle sorties de jeux vidéo.

C’est le moment d’enfiler notre costume de super héros, puisque Marvel’s Avengers sort cette semaine sur PS4, Xbox One et PC.

A côté des super héros de Marvel, on retrouve toute une flopée de jeux qui arrivent pile poil pour la rentrée, qu’on vous liste de manière exhaustive ci-après:

Lundi 31 août

  • Pocket Circuit | Switch
  • Fantasy Story | PC
  • Hidden Valley Tower Defense | PC
  • PBA Basketball Slam: Arcade Edition | PC
  • Pyschoduck | PC
  • Lost Patrol | PC
  • Radical Relocation | PC

Mardi 1er septembre

  • Iron Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Crusader Kings III | PC
  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Super Bomberman R Online | Stadia
  • MX vs ATV All Out | Switch
  • Evergate | PC
  • The Light at the End of the Ocean | PC
  • The Cubedex of Brass and Wood | PC, Mac
  • Red Star Raider | PC
  • Queen’s Garden 2 | PC
  • The Jungle | PC

Mercredi 2 septembre

  • Batu Ta Batu | Xbox One
  • CD-Run | Xbox One
  • Piffle: A Cat Puzzle Adventure | Switch
  • Half-Fly3 | PC
  • Cornflake Crisis | PC, Mac
  • The Moon Relax | PC

Jeudi 3 septembre

  • Mask of Mists | Xbox One, Switch
  • Good Pizza, Great Pizza | Switch
  • Spellbreak | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • WRC 9 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Spinch | Switch, PC
  • Touhou Luna Nights | Xbox One
  • /Connection Haunted | Switch
  • Niche – a genetics survival game | Switch
  • Maze Breaker 3 | Switch
  • Under the Jolly Roger | Switch
  • Secret Files 3 | Switch
  • Jelly Champs! | Switch
  • Perfect Traffic Simulator | Switch
  • Here Be Dragons | Switch
  • My War | PC
  • 20 Minute Metropolis – The Action City Builder | PC
  • Rogue Summoner | PC
  • Porchi | PC
  • Craft In Abyss | PC

Vendredi 4 septembre

  • Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Deemo Reborn | PC
  • NBA 2K21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Lair of the Clockwork God | Xbox One, Switch
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters | Xbox One
  • Doraemon Story of Seasons | PS4
  • Paradise Killer | Switch, PC
  • Lou’s Revenge | Xbox One
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Roommates | Switch
  • Dirt Trackin 2 | Switch
  • Solitaire Spider Minimal | Switch
  • Fantasy Tower Defense | Switch
  • Mimicry | PC, Mac
  • Mean-While | PC
  • Dreamcatcher | PC, Mac
  • Astrovity | PC
  • Do It With Hay | PC
  • Louie | PC, Mac

Samedi 5 septembre

  • Sweet Tooth | PC

Dimanche 6 septembre

  • The Adventures of Maximus | PC

A propos Eric Rivera

Eric Rivera
Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

