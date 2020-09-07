Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 7 Sep 2020

Et c’est reparti pour un tour! Voici les sorties de cette nouvelle semaine qui déroule ses nouveautés.

Préparez-vous pour un nouveau reckoning! Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning sort cette semaine sur PC, PS4 et Xbox One.

A côté de ce titre sélectionné, d’autres sorties viennent embellir le paysage de cette semaine, que nous vous listons ci-après de manière exhaustive:

Lundi 7 septembre

  • Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch
  • Circuit Dude | Switch
  • Tropicalia | PC
  • The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird’s Tale – The Journey Begins | PC
  • Alice Sisters | PC
  • Ants | PC, Mac
  • Arc Wizards | PC

Mardi 8 septembre

  • AeternoBlade | PC
  • AeternoBlade II | PC
  • Party Hard 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Star Renegades | PC, Mac
  • OkunoKA Madness | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • RPG Maker MV | PS4, Switch
  • AVICII Inventor | Switch
  • Spark The Electric Jester 2 | Xbox One
  • Meganoid | Switch
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship | PC
  • Chess Brain | PC, Mac
  • Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff | PC
  • The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu Game Pack | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Mercredi 9 septembre

  • Takotan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Chickens Madness | Xbox One
  • CarX Drift Racing Online | Xbox One
  • Injection π23 ‘No Name, No Number’ | Xbox One
  • The Rule of Lands: Pioneers | PC
  • Blazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale | PC
  • Cloud Gardens | PC
  • Hermes: Sibyls’ Prophecy | PC

Jeudi 10 septembre

  • MO: Astray | Switch
  • Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Hotshot Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Wintermoor Tactics Club | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Bake ‘n Switch | Switch
  • Othercide | Switch
  • Vampire: The Masquerade-Shadows of New York | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Minoria | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Tamarin | PS4, PC
  • Tin & Kuna | Switch
  • Tomoyo After – It’s a Wonderful Life – CS Edition | Switch
  • Space Robinson | Switch
  • The Snake King | Switch
  • Deleveled | Switch
  • Death and Taxes | Switch
  • Adventures of Pip | Switch
  • Redneck Ed: Astro Monsters Show | PC
  • Hungry Horace | PC
  • As Far As The Eye | PC
  • A Monster’s Expedition | PC

Vendredi 11 septembre

  • Firework | Switch
  • Doodle Derby | Switch
  • WeakWood Throne | Switch
  • Inertial Drift | Switch
  • Bob Mazzolini Racing | PC, Mac
  • DARKAIR | PC
  • Inertial Drift | PC
  • Our Past | PC, Mac
  • KaveXplorer | PC

