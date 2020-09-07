Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Et c’est reparti pour un tour! Voici les sorties de cette nouvelle semaine qui déroule ses nouveautés.
Préparez-vous pour un nouveau reckoning! Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning sort cette semaine sur PC, PS4 et Xbox One.
A côté de ce titre sélectionné, d’autres sorties viennent embellir le paysage de cette semaine, que nous vous listons ci-après de manière exhaustive:
Lundi 7 septembre
- Shaolin vs Wutang | Switch
- Circuit Dude | Switch
- Tropicalia | PC
- The Girl of Glass: A Summer Bird’s Tale – The Journey Begins | PC
- Alice Sisters | PC
- Ants | PC, Mac
- Arc Wizards | PC
Mardi 8 septembre
- AeternoBlade | PC
- AeternoBlade II | PC
- Party Hard 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Star Renegades | PC, Mac
- OkunoKA Madness | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- RPG Maker MV | PS4, Switch
- AVICII Inventor | Switch
- Spark The Electric Jester 2 | Xbox One
- Meganoid | Switch
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship | PC
- Chess Brain | PC, Mac
- Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff | PC
- The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu Game Pack | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Mercredi 9 septembre
- Takotan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Chickens Madness | Xbox One
- CarX Drift Racing Online | Xbox One
- Injection π23 ‘No Name, No Number’ | Xbox One
- The Rule of Lands: Pioneers | PC
- Blazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale | PC
- Cloud Gardens | PC
- Hermes: Sibyls’ Prophecy | PC
Jeudi 10 septembre
- MO: Astray | Switch
- Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Hotshot Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wintermoor Tactics Club | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Bake ‘n Switch | Switch
- Othercide | Switch
- Vampire: The Masquerade-Shadows of New York | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Minoria | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Tamarin | PS4, PC
- Tin & Kuna | Switch
- Tomoyo After – It’s a Wonderful Life – CS Edition | Switch
- Space Robinson | Switch
- The Snake King | Switch
- Deleveled | Switch
- Death and Taxes | Switch
- Adventures of Pip | Switch
- Redneck Ed: Astro Monsters Show | PC
- Hungry Horace | PC
- As Far As The Eye | PC
- A Monster’s Expedition | PC
Vendredi 11 septembre
- Firework | Switch
- Doodle Derby | Switch
- WeakWood Throne | Switch
- Inertial Drift | Switch
- Bob Mazzolini Racing | PC, Mac
- DARKAIR | PC
- Inertial Drift | PC
- Our Past | PC, Mac
- KaveXplorer | PC
S2Pmag › Forums › Gaming, les sorties de la semaine