Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Et c’est reparti pour une nouvelle semaine de sorties vidéoludiques. C’est au tour des fans de Mario de se voir comblés.
Ce n’est pas un, ni deux, mais bien trois jeux classiques Mario qui arrivent cette semaine sur la Nintendo Switch.
En attendant Super Mario 3D World qui arrivera l’année prochaine, les fans pourront donc s’éclater avec Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Sunshine et 64.
On notera également l’arrivée de Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Rekoning aux côtés de nombreuses autres sorties, que l’on vous liste de manière exhaustive ci-après :
Lundi 14 septembre
- Sausage Fest | PC
- Pixel Art Mash-Up | PC
- The Seven Keys Escape Room | PC
- K’nife Fight | PC
- Biscuitts 2 | PC
- Space Castle | PC
Mardi 15 septembre
- Vaporum: Lockdown | PC, Mac
- Spelunky 2 | PS4
- eFootball PES 2021 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Fight Crab | Switch
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute | PC
- TinyCrack | PC
- Our Past | PC
- Monochro | PC
- Strike Buster Prototype | PC
- Her Majesty’s Ship | Switch
Mercredi 16 septembre
- Active Neurons 2 | Xbox One
- Johnny Rocket | Xbox One
- HAAK | PC
- Interstate Drifter 1999 | PC
- Fury Knight | PC
Jeudi 17 septembre
- Welcome to Elk | PC, Mac
- Farm Manager 2020 | PC
- Exp Parasite | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Dog Duty | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Vampire’s Fall: Origins | Xbox One, Switch
- Moero Crystal H | Switch
- Super Punch Patrol | Switch
- Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nevaeh | Switch, PC
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos | PC
- Battle Jacked | PC
- Goodnight, Lily | PC
- C.H.A.S.E.R | PC
- Sokodice | PC, Mac
- Atomicrops | PC
- Cyber Patrol | PC
- NUI | PC, Mac
- Flying Soldiers | Switch
- Endurance- Space Action | Switch
- Drag Racing Rivals | Switch
- Kingdom Rush Origins | Switch
- Mini Motor Racing X | Switch
Vendredi 18 septembre
- The Blobs Fight! | Xbox One
- Gorsd | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Secret Order 8: Return to the Buried Kingdom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Tamiku | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle | Xbox One
- Crysis Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Biped | Xbox One
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope | Xbox One
- Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PS4, Xbox One
- Georifters | Switch
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars | Switch
- Batu Ta Batu | PC
- Until September | PC, Mac
- Paddle Combat | PC
- Doom & Destiny Worlds | PC
- Journey of the Broken Circle | PC
- Saboteur SiO | Switch
Samedi 19 septembre
- Sudoku Fever | PC
Dimanche 20 septembre
- Social Distancing Simulator | PC
- An Evil Existence | PC
