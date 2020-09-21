Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 21 Sep 2020 11:28 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Comme chaque lundi, nous revenons sur les sorties qui arrivent ces prochains jours.

Serious Sam 4 sort cette semaine sur PC et Stadia. Il est de nouveau temps de courir pour mieux dégommer des centaines d’ennemis avec nos roquettes.

A côté de ça, une belle brochette de sorties nous attend, comme vous pourrez le constater avec la liste exhaustive habituelle :

Lundi 21 septembre

  • Tales of Eventale | PC
  • Ironseed 25th Anniversary Edition | PC, Mac
  • California Games II | PC
  • Ducktopia | PC, Mac
  • Fred3ric | PC
  • Songs of Syx | PC, Mac

Mardi 22 septembre

  • Tennis World Tour 2 | PS4, Xbox One
  • Pendragon | PC
  • Rebel Galaxy Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4
  • Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC
  • Sly Slime | PC
  • Anamnesis | PC, Mac
  • The Girl of Glass | A Summer Bird’s Tale | PC
  • Gravity Mummy | PC
  • Exploaris: Vermis Story | PC
  • Way in the Stars | PC

Mercredi 23 septembre

  • Unrailed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • The Drone Racing League Simulator | Xbox One
  • Rage Jump | PC
  • Mina & Michi | PC
  • Plastic Rebellion | PC
  • Art of Rally | PC, Mac
  • The Imagined Leviathan | PC, Mac
  • Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure | Switch
  • Orbt XL | Switch

Jeudi 24 septembre

  • Little Big Workshop | Xbox One
  • Ginga Force | PS4
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition | Switch, PC
  • Tears of Avia | Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny | PS4, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Going Under | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Embracelet | PC
  • Serious Sam 4 | PC, Stadia
  • Dungreed | PS4, Switch
  • Tennis World Tour 2 | PC
  • Lost Ember | Switch
  • BioEntity | PC, Mac
  • Tennis World Tour 2 | PC
  • The Chess Variants Club | PC, Mac
  • Super Monk War Z | PC
  • Rip Them Off | PC, Mac
  • Gone Viral | PC
  • Circadian City | PC, Mac
  • CROSSBOW: Bloodnight | PC
  • Skate Forever | PC
  • Going Under | Switch, PC
  • WARTILE | Switch
  • BIG-Bobby-Car: The Big Race | Switch
  • Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny | Switch, PC
  • Alluris | Switch
  • Rivals of Aether | Switch
  • Breakpoint | Switch
  • Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch
  • Great Conqueror: Rome | Switch
  • Secrets of Me | Switch
  • Micro Pico Racers | Switch
  • My Diggy Dog 2 | Switch

Vendredi 25 septembre

  • Panzer Dragoon Remake | PC
  • Jet Set Knights | Switch
  • Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Port Royale 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Nexomon: Extinction | Xbox One
  • Shotgun Farmers | Xbox One
  • Realm of Alters | PC, Mac
  • Techpack | PC
  • BeetleQuest | PC, Mac
  • Neon Fusion | PC
  • Sainthum | PC, Mac
  • Car Driving School Simulator | Switch

Samedi 26 septembre

  • RoboPhobik | PC
  • Battle Sad Boy | PC

A propos Eric Rivera

Eric Rivera
Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

Voir aussi...

“Un crime sans importance” d’Irène Frain

«J’ai entrepris d’écrire ce livre quatorze mois après le meurtre, quand le silence m’est devenu …

Les nouveaux casques de Turtle Beach Stealth 700 GEN 2 et Stealth 600 GEN 2

La nouvelle génération des casques sans-fil les plus vendus de Turtle Beach est prête pour …

Concours : gagnez le jeu « Super Mario 3D All-Stars » sur Switch !

Trois grands jeux réunis dans une collection stellaire !Découvrez trois des plus grandes aventures de …

S2Pmag Forums Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
  • Auteur
    Articles
  • Auteur
    Articles
Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
Répondre à: Gaming, les sorties de la semaine
Vos informations:




© S2PMag.ch 2020
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :