Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Comme chaque lundi, nous revenons sur les sorties qui arrivent ces prochains jours.
Serious Sam 4 sort cette semaine sur PC et Stadia. Il est de nouveau temps de courir pour mieux dégommer des centaines d’ennemis avec nos roquettes.
A côté de ça, une belle brochette de sorties nous attend, comme vous pourrez le constater avec la liste exhaustive habituelle :
Lundi 21 septembre
- Tales of Eventale | PC
- Ironseed 25th Anniversary Edition | PC, Mac
- California Games II | PC
- Ducktopia | PC, Mac
- Fred3ric | PC
- Songs of Syx | PC, Mac
Mardi 22 septembre
- Tennis World Tour 2 | PS4, Xbox One
- Pendragon | PC
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4
- Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC
- Sly Slime | PC
- Anamnesis | PC, Mac
- The Girl of Glass | A Summer Bird’s Tale | PC
- Gravity Mummy | PC
- Exploaris: Vermis Story | PC
- Way in the Stars | PC
Mercredi 23 septembre
- Unrailed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Drone Racing League Simulator | Xbox One
- Rage Jump | PC
- Mina & Michi | PC
- Plastic Rebellion | PC
- Art of Rally | PC, Mac
- The Imagined Leviathan | PC, Mac
- Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure | Switch
- Orbt XL | Switch
Jeudi 24 septembre
- Little Big Workshop | Xbox One
- Ginga Force | PS4
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition | Switch, PC
- Tears of Avia | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny | PS4, Switch, PC, Mac
- Going Under | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Embracelet | PC
- Serious Sam 4 | PC, Stadia
- Dungreed | PS4, Switch
- Lost Ember | Switch
- BioEntity | PC, Mac
- The Chess Variants Club | PC, Mac
- Super Monk War Z | PC
- Rip Them Off | PC, Mac
- Gone Viral | PC
- Circadian City | PC, Mac
- CROSSBOW: Bloodnight | PC
- Skate Forever | PC
- WARTILE | Switch
- BIG-Bobby-Car: The Big Race | Switch
- Alluris | Switch
- Rivals of Aether | Switch
- Breakpoint | Switch
- Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch
- Great Conqueror: Rome | Switch
- Secrets of Me | Switch
- Micro Pico Racers | Switch
- My Diggy Dog 2 | Switch
Vendredi 25 septembre
- Panzer Dragoon Remake | PC
- Jet Set Knights | Switch
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Port Royale 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mafia: Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nexomon: Extinction | Xbox One
- Shotgun Farmers | Xbox One
- Realm of Alters | PC, Mac
- Techpack | PC
- BeetleQuest | PC, Mac
- Neon Fusion | PC
- Sainthum | PC, Mac
- Car Driving School Simulator | Switch
Samedi 26 septembre
- RoboPhobik | PC
- Battle Sad Boy | PC
