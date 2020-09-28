Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Rendez-vous hebdomadaire, voici la liste des sorties de cette nouvelle semaine. Il y a de quoi faire…
C’est le moment de faire quelques tonneaux et autres manoeuvres sympas dans l’univers de Star Wars, puisque Star Wars Squadrons débarque cette semaine sur PS4, Xbox One et PC. De quoi se faire plaisir une fois de plus avec un titre de la célèbre franchise.
A côté de ça, pas mal d’autres titres sortent cette semaine, et on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle:
Lundi 28 septembre
- Undead Darlings: No Cure for Love | Switch, PC, Mac
- Genshin Impact | PS4, PC, iOS, Android
- Panzer Dragoon Remake | PS4
- Emurinoco | PC, Mac
- Stars Force | PC
Mardi 29 septembre
- Re:Turn – One Way Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Walking Dead: Onslaught | PC, PSVR
- Projection: First Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bacon Man: An Adventure | Switch
- Bartlow’s Dead Machine | Xbox One
- Spelunky 2 | PC
- Warsaw | PS4
- Escape Quest | PC
- Astral Towers | PC
- The Sojourn | PC
- Alwa’s Legacy | Switch
Mercredi 30 septembre
- Commander ‘85 | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- MindSeize | Switch
- Birthday of Midnight | Xbox One
- Swordbreaker The Game | Xbox One
- Inertial Drift | Xbox One
- Feather | Xbox One
- Mess Adventures | PC, Mac
- Perfect Matter | PC
- Takorita Meets Fries | PC, Mac
- Wild Honest: A Party Game for Deeper Conversations | PC, Mac
- Spaceflux | PC
- XOL | PC, Mac
- New Yankee 9: The Spellbook | PC
- Rogue Company | PC
- Detective Case and Clown Bot in: Murder in The Hotel Lisbon | Switch
🎃Jeudi 1er octobre 🎃
- Orangeblood | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- Ys Origin | Switch
- Code of Princess EX | PC
- Drake Hollow | PC
- Super Mario Bros. 35 | Switch
- Warsaw | Switch
- Tome Rush | PC
- Death Tales | PC
- URUZ “Return of The Er Kishi” | PC
- Apathy | PC
- Mygnar | PC
- Union | PC
- The Summoner | PC
- Spherical Alliance | PC, Mac
- Oraiah | PC
- Ekstase | PC
- NationWar2: Chronicle | PC
- Space Farm | PC
- Powertris | Switch
- Candy Raid: The Factory | Switch
- Farm, Builder | Switch
- Smoots World Cup Tennis | Switch
- Hot Shot Burn | Switch
- Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch
- The Last Days | Switch
- Liege Dragon | Switch
- Nubarron: The Adventure of An Unlucky Gnome | Switch
Vendredi 2 octobre
- Star Wars: Squadrons | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Warsaw | Xbox One
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PS4, Xbox One
- Dragon Lapis | Xbox One, PC
- Birthday of Midnight | Switch
- Tofu Topple | PC
- Raven Quest | PC
- Bunker Down | PC, Mac
- True Hate | PC
- Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan | Switch
- Let’s Sing Queen | Switch
- Logic Puzzle Collection: Sudoku – Permudoku – Nonodoku | Switch
- 103 | Switch
- Make a Killing | Switch
Samedi 3 octobre
- Quest: Escape Room | PC
- Quell | Switch