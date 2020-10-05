Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 5 Oct 2020 11:29 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

L’été est bel et bien fini, et c’est avec une certaine joie qu’on se dirige déjà vers la fin de l’année, avec ses sorties récurrentes…

Cette nouvelle semaine est celle de la sortie, entre autres, du nouveau FIFA 21. Les fans du ballon rond vont donc pouvoir tout bientôt s’essayer à cette nouvelle mouture.

Dans la longue liste des sorties, on note également l’omniprésence de titres dédiés à la Nintendo Switch, une petite console à la grande ludothèque qui ne cesse de s’étoffer.

Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties, comme chaque semaine:

Lundi 5 octobre

  • Foregone | PS4, Switch
  • Throw Me In The River | PC
  • DroneGlitch | PC
  • Synth Swinger | PC
  • Zof | PC
  • Space Grunts | Switch

Mardi 6 octobre

  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Ministry of Broadcast | PS4, Xbox One
  • 9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders | Switch
  • Baldur’s Gate III | PC
  • Wall Ninja | PC
  • The Solitaire Conspiracy | PC, Mac
  • Democracy 4 | PC
  • Charterstone: Digital Edition | Switch
  • From Orbit | Switch

Mercredi 8 octobre

  • Area 86 | Xbox One
  • Skatemasta Techno | Xbox One
  • Virtual Cottage | PC
  • Shmubedi Boo | Switch

Jeudi 8 octobre

  • I Am Dead | Switch, PC
  • Aery – Sky Castle | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Piofiore: Fated Memories | Switch
  • Falcon Age | Switch, PC
  • Ride 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Ikenfell | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • The Watchmaker | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • The Uncertain Light at the End | PC
  • Tacticool Champs | Switch
  • Filament | Switch
  • Ghost of a Tale | Switch
  • Neon Fusion | PC
  • The Summoner | PC
  • Ghost Beat | PC
  • Sasel RPG | PC
  • Cube Raiders | PC
  • Tiki Brawl | PC
  • Biomass | PC
  • AstroWings: Space War | Switch
  • Game Dev Tycoon | Switch
  • The Legend of Ninja | Switch
  • WarriOrb | Switch
  • Adventures of Chris | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Torn Tales: Rebound Edition | Switch
  • Flipon | Switch
  • The Ramen Sensei | Switch
  • Puddle Knights | Switch
  • Neighbors Back From Hell | Switch
  • Home: Postmortem Edition | Switch

Vendredi 9 octobre

  • Street Racer Underground | Xbox One, Switch
  • FIFA 21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Ben 10: Power Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Survivalists | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Dark Grim Mariupolis | Xbox One
  • Smart Moves | Xbox One
  • Portability | PC
  • Swords and Sandals Crusader Redux | PC, Mac
  • Sunshine Manor: Prologue | PC, Mac
  • Murder by Moonlight: Call of the Wolf | PC
  • Conflict: Europe | PC
  • World Soccer Strikers ‘91 | PC
  • Reflection of Mine | Switch

Samedi 10 octobre

  • The Viking Way | PC

A propos Eric Rivera

Eric Rivera
Tombé dedans tout petit, à l'époque du C64 et de l'Amiga, tandis que l'informatique grand public avait encore une image médiocre, je me suis accroché. La passion aidant, je me suis retrouvé à rédiger pour divers médias, au travers de piges en plus de feu Start2Play. Mais je ne néglige en rien le monde réel, une poignée de main et une vraie discussion, en buvant un verre, s'avérant toujours plus conviviale que n'importe quelle alternative cybernétique. Ici, je m'occupe essentiellement de la partie technique du site, mais certaines sources, que nous garderons sous couvert, affirment que j'officie comme rédacteur en chef. Personnellement, je n'y crois pas...

Voir aussi...

Un peu de gameplay avant la sortie de 9 Monkeys Shaolin

Deux semaines avant la sortie de 9 Monkeys of Shaolin, ses créateurs de chez Sobaka Studio ont dévoilé …

« Bénie soit Sixtine » de Maylis Adhéma

Premier roman de Maylis Adhémar, « Bénie soit Sixtine » est inspiré de la propre vie de …

Destination la Chine, pour ce nouveau Trailer de DIRT 5™ !

Rally Raid combine des routes séparées avec des terrains variés et des paysages magnifiques lors de …

Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
  • Auteur
    Articles
    • 5 Oct 2020 11:29 à 11 h 29 min #231507 Répondre
      Eric RiveraEric Rivera
      Maître des clés

      L’été est bel et bien fini, et c’est avec une certaine joie qu’on se dirige déjà vers la fin de l’année, avec ses sorties récurrentes… Cette nouvell
      [Lire l’article complet: Gaming, les sorties de la semaine]

  • Auteur
    Articles
Vous lisez 0 fil de discussion
Répondre à: Gaming, les sorties de la semaine
Vos informations:




© S2PMag.ch 2020
%d blogueurs aiment cette page :