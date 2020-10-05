Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

L’été est bel et bien fini, et c’est avec une certaine joie qu’on se dirige déjà vers la fin de l’année, avec ses sorties récurrentes…
Cette nouvelle semaine est celle de la sortie, entre autres, du nouveau FIFA 21. Les fans du ballon rond vont donc pouvoir tout bientôt s’essayer à cette nouvelle mouture.
Dans la longue liste des sorties, on note également l’omniprésence de titres dédiés à la Nintendo Switch, une petite console à la grande ludothèque qui ne cesse de s’étoffer.
Pour le reste, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties, comme chaque semaine:
Lundi 5 octobre
- Foregone | PS4, Switch
- Throw Me In The River | PC
- DroneGlitch | PC
- Synth Swinger | PC
- Zof | PC
- Space Grunts | Switch
Mardi 6 octobre
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ministry of Broadcast | PS4, Xbox One
- 9th Dawn III: Shadow of Erthil | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders | Switch
- Baldur’s Gate III | PC
- Wall Ninja | PC
- The Solitaire Conspiracy | PC, Mac
- Democracy 4 | PC
- Charterstone: Digital Edition | Switch
- From Orbit | Switch
Mercredi 8 octobre
- Area 86 | Xbox One
- Skatemasta Techno | Xbox One
- Virtual Cottage | PC
- Shmubedi Boo | Switch
Jeudi 8 octobre
- I Am Dead | Switch, PC
- Aery – Sky Castle | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Piofiore: Fated Memories | Switch
- Falcon Age | Switch, PC
- Ride 4 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Ikenfell | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- The Watchmaker | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- The Uncertain Light at the End | PC
- Tacticool Champs | Switch
- Filament | Switch
- Ghost of a Tale | Switch
- Neon Fusion | PC
- The Summoner | PC
- Ghost Beat | PC
- Sasel RPG | PC
- Cube Raiders | PC
- Tiki Brawl | PC
- Biomass | PC
- AstroWings: Space War | Switch
- Game Dev Tycoon | Switch
- The Legend of Ninja | Switch
- WarriOrb | Switch
- Adventures of Chris | Switch, PC, Mac
- Torn Tales: Rebound Edition | Switch
- Flipon | Switch
- The Ramen Sensei | Switch
- Puddle Knights | Switch
- Neighbors Back From Hell | Switch
- Home: Postmortem Edition | Switch
Vendredi 9 octobre
- Street Racer Underground | Xbox One, Switch
- FIFA 21 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ben 10: Power Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Survivalists | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Dark Grim Mariupolis | Xbox One
- Smart Moves | Xbox One
- Portability | PC
- Swords and Sandals Crusader Redux | PC, Mac
- Sunshine Manor: Prologue | PC, Mac
- Murder by Moonlight: Call of the Wolf | PC
- Conflict: Europe | PC
- World Soccer Strikers ‘91 | PC
- Reflection of Mine | Switch
Samedi 10 octobre
- The Viking Way | PC