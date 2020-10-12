Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

12 Oct 2020

Nouveau lundi et nouvelle semaine de sorties de jeux sur nos consoles et PC. On fait le point.

Si vous avez déjà joué à Mario Kart sur vos consoles, en arcade ou même sur votre téléphone mobile, voilà que maintenant il est possible d’y jouer en utilisant des jouets en plastique dans votre salon, histoire de semer la zizanie auprès de vos chats.

A côté de Mario Kart Live, d’autres sorties sont prévues cette semaine. Jetez un oeil à la liste exhaustive ci-après:

Lundi 12 octobre

  • Epicinium | PC, Mac
  • Rhyme Storm | PC
  • Isoland: The Amusement Park | PC, Mac
  • Petal Crash | Switch

Mardi 13 octobre

  • Red Wings: Aces of the Sky | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Robotics;Notes DaSH | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Robotics;Notes Elite | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Remothered: Broken Porcelain | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Prinny 1-2: Exploded and Reloaded | Switch
  • Torchlight III | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Foregone | Xbox One
  • Second Extinction | PC
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest | PC
  • Nightvision: Drive Forever | PC
  • Biomass | PC
  • Venture Valley | PC, Mac
  • Zombie Hills | PC, Mac
  • Dung Beetle Strike | PC

Mercredi 14 octobre

  • Partisans 1941 | PC
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! | Xbox One, Switch
  • Vigil: The Longest Night | Switch, PC
  • Shadow Gangs | Xbox One
  • Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4, PC
  • Re: Turn – One Way Trip | Xbox One, PC
  • Frostfire Planet | PC
  • Eternal Return: Black Survival | PC
  • Cube Escape Collection | PC
  • Biscuitts 3 | PC
  • Hidden Memory | PC
  • Burger Joint | PC
  • Plague MD | PC, Mac
  • Baking Bustle | PC

Jeudi 15 octobre

  • Raji: An Ancient Epic | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Ring of Pain | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Cloudpunk | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Space Crew | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice | PC, Mac
  • Cake Bash | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Tennis World Tour 2 | Switch
  • Terror Squid | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition | PC
  • The Signifier | PC
  • Jackbox Party Pack 7 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Monster Truck Championship | PS4, PC
  • Alpaca Ball: Allstars | Switch, PC
  • The Enigma of Salazar House | PC
  • Escape Knox Manor | PC
  • Dustoff Z | Switch, PC
  • This is the Zodiac Speaking | Switch, PC
  • Promesa | PC, Mac
  • Barry The Bunny | PC
  • Hardcore Mecha | Switch
  • Burst Shooter | Switch
  • Castle of No Escape | Switch
  • Electronic Super Joy 2 | Switch
  • Tricky Spider | Switch
  • Dead Z Meat | Switch
  • Along The Edge | Switch
  • Seers Isle | Switch
  • Dream | Switch
  • Roki | Switch
  • Shoot 1UP DX | Switch
  • Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials | Switch

Vendredi 16 octobre

  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | Switch
  • Crown Trick | Switch, PC
  • Aquanox Deep Descent | PC
  • NHL 21 | PS4, Xbox One
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed | Switch
  • Postal Redux | Switch
  • Chaos Party | PC
  • Get-A-Grip Chip | PC, Mac
  • Crown Trick |Switch, PC
  • Wild Baffo | PC
  • Nonsense Soccer | PC, Mac
  • Medulla | PC, Mac
  • Two Parsecs From Earth | Switch
  • Bright Paws | Switch

Samedi 17 octobre

  • G String | PC
  • ROBO OH | PC
  • Home Defender | PC

