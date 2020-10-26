Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 26 Oct 2020 12:42 Games, News, Toute l'actu, Une Laisser un commentaire

Le temps est maussade, l’automne est bien installé. De quoi avoir l’envie de se calfeutrer dans le salon pour jouer sur la console avec une nouvelle semaine de sorties.

C’est l’heure de hacker le monde, ou du moins Londres, avec Watch Dogs Legion. Le dernier jeu open-world d’Ubisoft sort cette semaine sur PS4, Xbox One et PC.

A côté de ce titre très attendu, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive de toutes les sorties qui arrivent cette semaine :

Lundi 26 octobre

  • Gnome More War | Switch
  • Under: Depths of Fear | PC

Mardi 27 octobre

  • Dungreed | PS4, Switch
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV | PS4
  • Star Wars Episode I: Racer | Xbox One
  • Carto | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty | Switch
  • Ghostrunner | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • INSTANT Chef Party | Switch
  • My Universe – Fashion Boutique | Switch
  • The Bluecoats North & South | Switch
  • Hammerting | PC

Mercredi 28 octobre

  • Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm | Switch
  • AGOS: A Game of Space | PC
  • Transient | PC
  • Poltergeist Crusader | Switch
  • Star99 | Switch
  • Gibbous – A Cthulhu Adventure | Switch
  • Strobophagia | Rave Horror | PC

Jeudi 29 octobre

  • Grim Fandango Remastered | Xbox One
  • Full Throttle Remastered | Xbox One
  • Xuan-Yuan Sword VII | PC
  • Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Watch Dogs Legion | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion | Switch
  • Yuppie Psycho | Switch
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered | Xbox One
  • Barbearian | Switch
  • De: Yabatanien | Switch
  • Wallachia: Reign of Dracula | Switch
  • Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind | Switch
  • Diamond Girl An Earnest Education in Love | Switch
  • #Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
  • Super Puzzle Pack | Switch
  • Detective Puz | Switch
  • TramSim | PC
  • Teardown | PC
  • Stirring Abyss | PC

Vendredi 30 octobre

  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Legends of Ethernal | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! | PS4, Switch
  • Sweet Witches | Xbox One
  • Umihara Kawase Fresh! | PS4
  • Mad Rat Dead | PS4, Switch
  • Pikmin 3 Deluxe | Switch
  • Clea | Switch
  • Visage | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • The Language of Love | Switch
  • Haunted: Poppy’s Nightmare | Switch
  • Slither Loop | Switch

Samedi 31 octobre

  • Auto Chess | PS4
  • CASE 2: Animatronics | Xbox One
  • Cthulu: Books of Ancients | PC
  • Dusk | Switch

