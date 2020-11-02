Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

L’hiver n’est plus très loin, les sorties des nouvelles consoles non plus. Encore une semaine blindée de nouveaux titres nous attend…
Si vous aimez drifter dans les courbes au volant de bolides rutilants, c’est la bonne semaine pour vous, puisque Dirt 5 déboule à fond la caisse ce 6 novembre sur PS4, Xbox One et PC.
A côté de ça, en cette période d’élections américaines, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des nouveautés qui arrivent cette semaine :
Lundi 2 novembre
- Kingdom of Force | PC
- Up on the Rooftop | PC
- System Control | PC
- Election 2020: Battle for the Throne | PC
- Floor 13: Deep State | PC
- Lawyer Guy: Defender of Justice | PC
- The Wizard and the Slug | PC
Mardi 3 novembre
- Faeria | PS4
- Jurassic World Evolution | Switch
- Bakugan: Champions | Switch
- Ord. | PS4
- Spellforce 3: Fallen God | PC
- Hunting Simulator | Switch
- Tauronos | Switch
- Gunslugs | Switch
- My Universe – School Teacher | Switch
- Roah | Switch
Mercredi 4 novembre
- Switch ‘N’ Shoot | Xbox One
- Autobahn Police Simulator | Xbox One
- Ord. | Xbox One
- Car Trader Simulator | PC
- PICK ME UP! – Rescue Rangers | Switch
Jeudi 5 novembre
- YesterMorrow | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Ponpu | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Seven Knights: Time Wanderer | Switch
- Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story | Xbox One, PC
- Comanche | Xbox One
- Knights and Bikes | Xbox One
- Chicken Police | PC
- Kosomokrats | PC
- Mobius Front ‘83 | PC, Mac
- The Bluecoats: North and South | PC, Mac
- Realpolitiks II | PC
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet- Vol 1 New World Days | Switch
- Seven Knights – Time Wanderer | Switch
- Tens! | Switch
- Iris and the Giant | Switch
- Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles | Switch
- My Little Dog Adventure | Switch
- Cafe Enchante | Switch
- My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure | Switch
- 8-Bit Farm | Switch
- What The Fork | Switch
- Dragon Lapis | Switch
Vendredi 6 novembre
- Ord. | Switch
- Dark Sauce | Xbox One
- Speed 3: Grand Prix | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Crystal Ortha | Xbox One, PC
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Dirt 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Lair of the Clockwork God | PS4
- Dead Dungeon | Xbox One
- Persephone | Xbox One
- World of Solitaire | Switch
- Descenders | Switch
- Tropico 6 | Switch
- Memoranda | Xbox One, Switch
- Aokana – EXTRA 1 | PC
- Filmmaker Tycoon | PC
- Dysmantle | PC
- Time to Stop Time | PC
- Trail Boss BMX | Switch
- Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind | Switch
- Chess Minimal | Switch
Samedi 7 novembre
- Quiet Godo | PC