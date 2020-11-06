FUSER : NCSOFT et Harmonix dévoilent la liste complète des chansons

Partager Facebook

Plus d’une centaine de morceaux à mélanger pour s’ambiancer dès le 10 novembre prochain

NCSOFT et Harmonix Music Systems, éditeur et développeur respectifs de FUSER, dévoilent aujourd’hui la liste complète des chansons incluses dans leur nouveau jeu musical. FUSER proposera un vaste éventail de genres musicaux et d’artistes, et sera doté de plus d’une centaine de morceaux dès son lancement. FUSER sera disponible 10 novembre sur Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One et PC.