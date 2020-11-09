Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Alors que l’attente des nouvelles consoles PS5 et Xbox Series nous rendent déjà fébriles, voilà une nouvelle semaine de sorties vidéoludiques qui pointe le bout de son nez…

L’attente touche à sa fin pour ceux qui auraient déjà précommandé leur Xbox Series ou PlayStation 5. Pour les autres, il semblerait déjà que l’on doive s’attendre à des ruptures d’approvisionnement les premières semaines de lancement. Patience donc!

Pour le reste, c’est toute une ribambelle de nouveaux titres sympathiques qui nous attendent cette semaine. Voyez plutôt la liste exhaustive ci-après:

Lundi 9 novembre

  • Duck Life Adventure | Switch
  • Prodeus | PC, Mac

Mardi 10 novembre

  • XIII | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Tetris Effect: Connected | Xbox One, Xbox Series X
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS4, Xbox One
  • Watch Dogs Legion | Xbox Series X
  • Liftoff: Drone Racing | PS4, Xbox One
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon | PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
  • Fuser | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • The Falconeer | Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
  • Gears Tactics | Xbox One, Xbox Series X
  • Enlisted | Xbox Series X
  • Evergate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X
  • No Man’s Sky | Xbox Series X
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane | Xbox Series X
  • Bright Memory | Xbox Series X
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
  • Observer: System Redux | Xbox Series X, PC
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Slide Stars | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Manifold Garden | Xbox Series X
  • Dirt 5 | Xbox Series X
  • NBA 2k21 | Xbox Series X
  • Vera Blanc: Full Moon | PS4
  • Maneater | Xbox Series X
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | Xbox Series X
  • Speed 3: Grand Prix | Switch

Mercredi 11 novembre

  • sig.NULL | Xbox One
  • Vera Blanc | Xbox One
  • Sparkle 4 Tales | Xbox One
  • Area 86 | Switch

Jeudi 12 novembre

  • Warhammer: Chaosbane | PS5
  • Just Dance 2021 | PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch
  • The Pathless | PS5, PS4, PC
  • Observer: System Redux | PS5
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure | PS5, PS4
  • Boreal Blade | PC
  • Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition | PS5
  • No Man’s Sky | PS5
  • Demon’s Soul Remake | PS5
  • Godfall | PS5, PC
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS5
  • Overcooked! All you Can Eat! | PS5
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS5
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | PS5, PS4
  • Death Come True | PS4
  • NBA 2k21 | PS5
  • Bugsnax | PS5, PS4, PC
  • Maneater | PS5
  • WRC 9 | PS5
  • Zombie’s Cool | Switch
  • Santa’s Xmas Adventure| Switch
  • Life of Boris: Super Slav | Switch
  • Linkelight | Switch
  • Forest Guardian | Switch
  • BrainZ | Switch
  • Handball 21 | PC

Vendredi 13 novembre

  • Vera Blanc: Full Moon | Switch
  • Beat Me! | Xbox One, Switch
  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Exit The Gungeon | Xbox One
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War | PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC
  • Bouncy Bob 2 | Xbox One
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered | Switch
  • Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper | Xbox One
  • Unhatched | Switch
  • Super Star Panda | Switch
  • Apparition | Switch
  • Suguru Nature | Switch
  • Bus Driver Simulator | Switch
  • Zombie Blast Crew | Switch
  • Grim Legends 3: The Dark City | Switch
  • Paw Paw Paw | PC, Mac
  • Filmmaker Tycoon | PC

