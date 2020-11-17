Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Après la sortie des Xbox Series la semaine dernière, ces prochains jours verront l’arrivée de la PS5 qui cristallise toutes les attentions.
Avec ces nouvelles consoles, les jeux qui arrivent sont cependant encore principalement destinés aux consoles de génération précédente. Mais il y a de quoi faire, puisque tant la Xbox Series X/S ou la PS5 sont compatibles avec les titres de la génération précédente.
La vedette cette semaine du côté des sorties est pourtant un jeu dédié à la Switch: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, qui arrive le 20 novembre. Les amateurs du genre possédant la Switch ne devraient pas y couper. A côté de ça, pléthore de titres arrivent également, que nous vous listons de manière exhaustive ci-après :
Lundi 16 novembre
- SHRiMP | PC
- Pocket Penguin | PC
- Forgotten Soundscape | PC, Mac
- Just Old | PC
Mardi 17 novembre
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back! | PS4, Switch
- Five Dates | Switch, PC
- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Sniper Elite 4 | Switch
- Mars Horizon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Serious Sam Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Firefighting Simulator | PC
- Bee Simulator | PC
- The Haunting | PC
- ICBM | PC
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PC
Mercredi 18 novembre
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots | Xbox One
- Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes | Switch
- Realpolitiks II | PC
- Who Is The Liar? | PC
- Soliterix | PC
Jeudi 19 novembre
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Star Renegades | Xbox One, Switch
- Poker Club | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Kid Tripp | Xbox One
- Brawl Chess | Switch
- Outbreak | Switch
- Party Games: 15 in 1 | Switch
- Karma Knight | Switch
- Art Sqool | Switch
- DREAMO | Switch
- Cake Bash | Switch
- Cape’s Escape Game | Switch
- Eldrador Creatures | Switch
- Educational Games for Kids | Switch
- The Casino – Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps and Baccarat | Switch
- Azurebreak Heroes | Switch
- GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 05 | Switch
- Dieselpunk Wars | PC
Vendredi 20 novembre
- Katamari Damacy Reroll | PS4, Xbox One
- Micetopia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Brawl Chess | Xbox One
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity | Switch
- Cave Digger | Xbox One
- Ramp Care Jumping | Switch
- Fall Gummies | Switch
- S.N.I.P.E.R. Hunter Scope | Switch
- Fantasy Friends | Switch
- Captain Sabertooth and the Magic Diamond | Switch
- Bloodrayne: Terminal Cut | PC