Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 23 Nov 2020

C’est reparti pour un tour, avec les sorties vidéoludiques de cette nouvelle semaine…

Pour les amateurs de Word of Warcraft, cette semaine est celle de l’arrivée d’une nouvelle extension, Shadowlands.

A côté de ce futur hit, peu de triples A sont de la partie. Mais de nombreux titres nous attendent encore d’ici à la fin de l’année, à l’image de Cyberpunk 2077, Immortals et quelques grosses mises à jour de GTA Online. Ce qui devrait bien nous occuper en décembre.

Comme d’habitude, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive des sorties hebdomadaires :

Lundi 23 novembre

  • World of Warcraft: Shadowlands | PC

Mardi 24 novembre

  • Monster Truck Championship | Switch
  • More Dark | PS4
  • Mad Tower Tycoon | Xbox One
  • Watch Dogs Legion | PS5 (Physical)
  • Football Manager 2021 | PC
  • Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness | Switch
  • 2URVIVE | Switch
  • Tracks – Toybox Edition | Switch
  • RAM Pressure | PC

Mercredi 25 novembre

  • Out of Space | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Towaga: Among Shadows | Xbox One
  • Vigor | PS4
  • My Aunt is a Witch | Xbox One
  • Strike Force 2: Terrorist Hunt | Xbox One, Switch
  • More Dark | Xbox One
  • Get Over Here | Xbox One
  • BFF or Die | Xbox One
  • Star Renegades | PS4
  • Skyhaven | PC, Mac

Jeudi 26 novembre

  • LoveKami: Divinity Stage | Switch
  • Nekopara Vol. 4 | PC
  • Picross S5 | Switch
  • Root Double: Before Crime After Days | Switch
  • The Alto Collection | Switch
  • Nordlicht | Switch
  • In Celebration of Violence | Switch
  • QV | Switch
  • Arrog | Switch
  • Picklock | Switch
  • Sky Mercenaries Redux | Switch
  • Maid of Sker | Switch
  • The Explorer of Night | Switch
  • Imagine Lifetimes | PC

Vendredi 27 novembre

  • BFF or Die | Switch
  • More Dark | Switch
  • Landflix Odyssey | Xbox One
  • Electro Ride: The Neon Racing | Switch
  • Destropolis | Switch
  • Girabox | Switch
  • Tiny World Racing | Switch
  • Sheep Cutter | PC
  • Heidelberg 1693 | PC

Samedi 28 novembre

  • SIDE | PC
  • Christmas Rampage | PC

Dimanche 29 novembre

  • Ponpu | Switch

