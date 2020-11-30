Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Qui dit nouvelle semaine dit nouvelles sorties du côté des jeux vidéo. On fait le point.
Cette semaine compte plusieurs titres intéressants du côté des sorties vidéoludiques. Au menu, on dénote principalement l’arrivée du Zelda-like de Ubisoft Fenyx Rising, Empire of Sin de Romero ou encore Twin Mirror de Dontnod’s. De quoi faire le plein de fun, à côté de titres dont on vous liste l’intégralité ci-après :
1er décembre
Chronos: Before The Ashes | Xbox, PC, PlayStation
Empire of Sin | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch
Twin Mirror | Xbox, PlayStation, PC
2 décembre
Habroxia | Xbox
Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch
Paw Paw Paw | Xbox
3 décembre
Haven | Xbox, PC, PlayStation
Immortals Fenyx Rising | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch
Phogs | Xbox, PC, PlayStation, Switch
Wildfire | Xbox, Switch, PlayStation
Wonder Blade | Xbox
Per Aspera | PC
4 décembre
Darq: Complete Edition | Xbox, PlayStation, PC
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age- Definitive Edition | Xbox, PC, PlayStation
Duck Life Adventure | Xbox
Guntastic | Xbox
JCB Pioneer Mars | Xbox
John Wick Hex | Xbox
Nine Witches: Family Disruption | Xbox, PC, Switch, Playstation
Ruinverse | Xbox
Shoot 1UP DX | Xbox
Sleepin’ Deeply | Xbox
Steampunk Tower 2 |Xbox