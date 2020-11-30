Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Eric Rivera 30 Nov 2020

Qui dit nouvelle semaine dit nouvelles sorties du côté des jeux vidéo. On fait le point.

Cette semaine compte plusieurs titres intéressants du côté des sorties vidéoludiques. Au menu, on dénote principalement l’arrivée du Zelda-like de Ubisoft Fenyx Rising, Empire of Sin de Romero ou encore Twin Mirror de Dontnod’s. De quoi faire le plein de fun, à côté de titres dont on vous liste l’intégralité ci-après :

1er décembre

Chronos: Before The Ashes | Xbox, PC, PlayStation

Empire of Sin | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch

Twin Mirror | Xbox, PlayStation, PC

2 décembre

Habroxia | Xbox

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch

Paw Paw Paw | Xbox

3 décembre

Haven | Xbox, PC, PlayStation

Immortals Fenyx Rising | Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch

Phogs | Xbox, PC, PlayStation, Switch

Wildfire | Xbox, Switch, PlayStation

Wonder Blade | Xbox

Per Aspera | PC

4 décembre

Darq: Complete Edition | Xbox, PlayStation, PC

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age- Definitive Edition | Xbox, PC, PlayStation

Duck Life Adventure | Xbox

Guntastic | Xbox

JCB Pioneer Mars | Xbox

John Wick Hex | Xbox

Nine Witches: Family Disruption | Xbox, PC, Switch, Playstation

Ruinverse | Xbox

Shoot 1UP DX | Xbox

Sleepin’ Deeply | Xbox

Steampunk Tower 2 |Xbox

