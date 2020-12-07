Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Nouvelle semaine en perspective, avec l’arrivée d’un titre qui sent bon la hype et le cyber…
Après des reports, des années de hype, de trailers et une tonne de controverses, ça y est enfin, Cyberpunk débarque cette semaine. Le titre le plus attendu de l’année par nombre de joueurs, Cyberpunk 2077, featuring Keanu Reeves, arrive cette semaine sur PS4, Xbox One et Stadia.
A côté de ce blockbuster, de nombreux autres titres mineurs, que nous vous listons de manière exhaustive ci-après, arrivent également cette semaine:
Lundi 7 décembre
- Drawn to Life: Two Realms | Switch, PC
- Slapshot: Rebound | PC
Mardi 8 décembre
- Monster Sanctuary | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Destiny 2 | PS5, Xbox Series X
- Doom Eternal | Switch
- Swords of Gargantua | PS4
- Call of the Sea | Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
- Temtem | PS5
- Lofi Ping Pong | Switch
- Heroes of Loot | Switch
Mercredi 9 décembre
- Do Not Feed The Monkeys | Xbox One
- I, AI | Xbox One
- Unto the End | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Ghostrunner | Switch
Jeudi 10 décembre
- Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia | PS4
- Cyberpunk 2077 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- PixelJunk Eden 2 | Switch
- Orwell’s Animal Farm | PC
- Accidental Queens Collection | Switch
- Evolution Board Game | Switch
- Tanuki Justice | Switch
- OctaFight | Switch
- Alt-Frequencies | Switch
Vendredi 11 décembre
- Panzer Dragoon Remake | Xbox One
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure | PC
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond | VR
- My Hidden Things | Xbox One
- SiNKR 2 | Xbox One
- Cybercrush 2069 | PC
Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces | Switch
- Autumn’s Journey | Switch
- Splashy Cube | Switch
- Persian Nights 2: The Moonlight Veil | Switch