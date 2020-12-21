Home / Games / Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

Noël arrive cette semaine et c’est la dernière ligne droite de cette année 2020, avec son lot de bizarreries. Petit tour du côté des sorties.

Dix ans après une première sortie remarquée, Super Meat Boy Forever arrive après avoir été quelque peu retardé. Le premier Meat Boy avait su trouver sa place chez pas mal de joueurs hardcore et on peut parier que cette sequel saura se faire sa place sous le sapin.

A côté de Super Meat Boy Forever, la semaine déroule également son lot de nouveautés que nous vous listons ci-après:

Lundi 21 décembre

  • Killer Chambers | Switch
  • Double Dragon Neon | Switch
  • Taffix | Switch
  • Smart Moves | Switch
  • Zero Gunner 2 | PC

Mardi 22 décembre

  • Nekopara Vol. 4 | PS4, Switch
  • Override 2: Super Mech League | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Landflix Odyssey | Switch
  • Isolation Story | Switch

Mercredi 23 décembre

  • Solitarie 3D | Xbox One
  • Super Meat Boy Forever | Switch, PC
  • Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow | Switch
  • No Place Like Home | PC
  • ViceWave | PC
  • Twin Run | PC

Jeudi 24 décembre

  • Kolumno | Switch
  • Spirit Arena | Switch
  • Kauil’s Treasure | Switch
  • Elliot | Switch
  • The Last Dead End | Swich
  • JDM Racing 2 | Switch
  • Kingdom Tales | Switch

Vendredi 25 décembre

  • Super Sports Blast | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Omori | PC, Mac
  • BIT.TRIP Runner | Switch
  • BIT.TRIP Void | Switch
  • BIT.TRIP Flux | Switch
  • BIT.TRIP Core | Switch
  • BIT.TRIP Beat | Switch
  • BIT.TRIP Fate | Switch
  • Candy 2048 Challenge Switch
  • Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones | Switch
  • Dungeonoid | Switch

Samedi 26 décembre

  • The Hong Kong Massacre | Switch
  • Cube Life: Island Survival | Switch
  • DungeonTop | Switch

