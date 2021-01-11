Gaming, les sorties de la semaine

2021 reprend son rythme de sénateur, avec une nouvelle semaine de sorties vidéoludiques qui pointe le bout de son nez.
Après des années de demandes, d’espoir et d’attente, un nouveau Scott Pilgrim arrive cette semaine. Les fans seront donc heureux de découvrir Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition.
A côté de ça, on vous laisse avec la liste exhaustive habituelle des sorties:
Lundi 11 janvier
- Wrestling Empire | Switch
- Arcanoid Breakout | Switch
- Top Gun Air Combat | Switch
- Radio Commander | Switch
- Yumemirdoi Nostalgia | Switch
- Grand Prix Racing | Switch
Mardi 12 janvier
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale | PC
- S.U.M. – Slay Uncool Monsters | Switch
- Dead Ground | Switch
- Epitaph | Switch
- Mahjong Adventure | Switch
- Heroes of the Three Kingdoms 8 | PC
- Yaga | PC
Mercredi 13 janvier
- Skellboy Refractured | PC, Mac
- Glitch’s Trip | Xbox One
- Get Over Here | Switch
- The Pillar: Puzzle Escape | Switch
- Gorilla Big Adventure | Switch
- Hed The Pig | Switch
- Space Aliens Invaders | Switch
- Table Soccer Foosball | Switch
- Galactic Trooper Armada | Switch
Jeudi 14 janvier
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 2 Adventurer’s Days | Switch
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game – Complete Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Life of Fly | Xbox One, Switch
- MXGP 2020 | PS5
- Rhythm Fighter | Switch
- My Hidden Things | Switch
- Four In A Row | Switch
- Pixel Game Maker Series Werewolf Princess Kaguya | Switch
- Down in Bermuda | Switch
- Shadow Gangs | Switch
- PLOID | Switch
- Ancient Abyss | PC
Vendredi 15 janvier
- Jet Kave Adventure | Xbox One, PC
- Solar Blast | Switch
- WRITHE | Switch
- Curling | Switch
- Gunslingers & Zombies | Switch